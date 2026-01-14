Hansi Flick weighs in on Xabi Alonso's Real Madrid exit, says 'we have to accept these things': 'It's not my business'

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick commented on Xabi Alonso’s departure from Real Madrid following the Spanish Super Cup Final. Alonso and Real Madrid mutually agreed to part ways after Los Blancos suffered a 3-2 defeat to Barcelona in Saudi Arabia, a match in which Madrid were clearly outplayed. Alonso’s position had been under scrutiny for months, with mounting pressure after each game. The loss to Barcelona ultimately confirmed the end of his tenure at the club, bringing a conclusion to a period of uncertainty and speculation over his future at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Meanwhile, Flick praised Alonso’s abilities and future prospects, calling him a fantastic coach while reflecting on his departure from Real Madrid.

"We have to continue, we have to think about what we can do better, but he's a fantastic coach and also has a great future," Flick told a news conference ahead of Barca's Copa del Rey last 16 clash at Racing Santander on Thursday.

Alonso, who won the Bundesliga unbeaten with Bayer Leverkusen in 2024, lasted less than eight months in charge of Madrid.

Flick reflected on his long-standing relationship with Alonso, calling him a fantastic coach and wishing him the very best for his next venture in football.

"This is football and it's not my business, but what I can say is that I have a very good relationship with Xabi," explained Flick.

"I met him at Leverkusen, when I was the (German) national coach, I always stayed in contact with him. He's a fantastic coach.

"This is football, we have to accept these things, I wish him all the best and I think he will get a new one, a big project for him and his team."

“Joao Cancelo a good option” Flick confirmed Barcelona's new loan arrival Joao Cancelo could feature against second division leaders Racing.

The coach said he was hoping to take advantage of Cancelo's attacking quality between now and the end of the season.

"Joao is a fantastic football player, with a lot of quality in attack and this is what we need. "When the opponent is (deep in their own territory), we have to (overcome) them and we need quality and he's a good option for that," added Flick.