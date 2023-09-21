Harry Kane was open to joining Spurs' Premier League rivals before Bayern transfer: Report

Harry Kane could not have asked for a better start to his Champions League campaign as a Bayern Munich player. Having made his Champions League debut for Bayern Munich last night, Kane scored against Manchester United, a side which tried a lot to lure the English striker away from Tottenham Hotspur this summer. A report published by Daily Mail has now revealed Kane’s stance on joining Manchester United during the summer transfer window.

Bayern Munich's English forward #09 Harry Kane prepares to take a penalty (AFP)

The report claimed that Kane would have waited until summer 2024 to sign for Manchester United if the deal was guaranteed to take place. Kane would have seen out the last 12 months of his Spurs contract but that never happened as he was not quite sure if Manchester United would be interested in signing him later.

As per Daily Mail, Harry Kane was Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag’s prime target. The Red Devils, however, could not afford the English international. Manchester United team management was even involved in a battle with Spurs chief Daniel Levy to allow Kane to arrive at Old Trafford.

But as soon as Manchester United shifted their focus to Danish international Rasmus Hojlund, Harry Kane decided to sign for Bayern Munich. The 30-year-old completed a £100 million move to the Bavarian giants in August.

Kane made his Bayern Munich debut during the Super Cup against RB Leipzig last month. In the Bundesliga, Kane made his debut against Werder Bremen. He scored a goal and provided an assist as Bayern Munich claimed a resounding 0-4 victory in that game.

Coming back to Champions League, Kane came up with a goal and an assist to guide his side to a thrilling 4-3 win against Manchester United at the Allianz Arena in Munich. Kane came off the pitch in the 87th minute. With this triumph, Bayern Munich have now managed to remain unbeaten in their last 28 Champions League group stage home fixtures.

"Tonight’s result was big for our confidence and development, but there are still things to work on. We’re posing a threat in every game, creating chances in every game, but we were very reserved in the opening exchanges and lucky not to fall behind. We're not 100% happy so far, but the reactions to adversity tonight were very good,” Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel was quoted as saying by Reuters following the clash against Manchester United.

Kane has scored four goals in five Bayern Munich appearances so far this season across all competitions. In their next match, the German giants will be up against VFL Bochum in Bundesliga on Saturday.

