Manchester United script 3 unwanted records in goal-fest Champions League opener against Bayern Munich

Manchester United failed to earn a promising start to their Champions League campaign having suffered a defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich last night. Manchester United entered the Champions League after conceding two back-to-back defeats in the Premier League. But dismal form still continued for Erik Ten Hag’s men, who ended up facing a 4-3 loss to the Bavarian giants in Munich. Manchester United, eventually, ended up scripting some unwanted records in their Champions League opener. Let’s take a look at them: Manchester United's Portuguese midfielder #08 Bruno Fernandes (R) and his teammates react after the UEFA Champions League Group A football match(AFP)

Four defeats in the first six games of a season for the first time since 1986-87:

Manchester United made a positive start to the season with a 1-0 win over Wolves in the Premier League. But they failed to replicate the performance in the subsequent league fixtures, losing to Tottenham 2-0. The Red Devils bounced back in the next outing and got the better of Nottingham Forest in a nail-biting encounter at home.

Following the victory, Manchester United featured in three games, including the Champions League opener, and have lost all of them. This is the first time since 1986 that Manchester United had to endure four defeats in the opening six games across all competitions. Previously, this undesirable feat was achieved by Manchester United when Ron Atkinson was the manager of the side.

Manchester United top Premier League list in terms of conceding goals this season:

Including the four goals against Bayern Munich, Manchester United have conceded as many as 14 times so far this season across all competitions. These numbers are the most by any Premier League club this season. Wolves are ahead of Manchester United in the domestic tally, having conceded 11 goals in five matches.

Conceded three goals in three consecutive fixtures for the first time since 1978:

Bayern Munich are the third team to score three goals against Manchester United in one particular fixture this season. Before the Champions League opener, Manchester United conceded three goals against Arsenal and Brighton in the Premier League. This is the first time since December 1978 that the Red Devils have conceded three goals or more in three matches on a trot across all competitions. Dave Sexton was the manager of Manchester United when the club had to face this kind of disappointment last time.

Coming back to the Champions League fixture, Bayern Munich kicked off the game on a dominant note, taking a two-goal lead in the first half. Denmark’s Rasmus Hojlund opened the scoring for Manchester United in the 49th minute. But the hosts reclaimed the two-goal cushion just four minutes later, with Harry Kane restoring the lead for Bayern Munich.

Brazilian midfielder Casemiro once again decreased the deficit for Manchester United in the 88th minute but Bayern Munich did not take too much time to make it 3-2. Mathys Tel reclaimed Bayern Munich’s two-goal lead in the 92nd minute. Casemiro scored his second goal of the night late in the stoppage-time to make it 4-3.

