Harry Maguire drops verdict on Ruben Amorim's disastrous Manchester United stint: ‘The ideas just didn’t work'

Harry Maguire praised Ruben Amorim's tenure at Manchester United. Despite Amorim being sacked in January after a poor 14-month spell, Maguire feels the Portuguese was key in building a solid squad. Amorim's stint saw United win only 24 of 63 games, and he faced constant criticism for his tactics.

Maguire defended Amorim, pointing out that he had 'good ideas' but they didn't 'work at Manchester United.' During his stint, Amorim averaged only 1.23 points per game, the lowest of any United manager in the Premier League era. The next worst is Ralf Rangnick's 1.54 points per game.

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'He's got great ideas. They just didn't work at Manchester United' Speaking to The Mirror, he said, "I think Ruben was really good with me. I pretty much played every game under Ruben when I was fit. I don’t really have much bad to say about Ruben. I really like Ruben, I think he’s got great ideas. The ideas just didn’t work at Manchester United. I do believe he’ll go on and have an amazing career, and his next club he’ll probably go and win many, many football matches."

"I spoke to him when he left. He wished us all the best. I’m sure he would have been upset, but I know he’s still really, really young and I’m sure he’s going to go on to great things in management."

"It just didn’t click or work and I think us as players have got to take a lot of responsibility for that as well. But I think he has led the club in a direction, and I do think he deserves a lot of credit for that, where he’s built a good, solid squad and I do believe that he deserves credit for that," he added.

Amorim also won less than a third of his Premier League games with United. He bagged 15 wins, 19 losses and drew 13 out of 47. He lost a third of his matches overall as United manager, the worst record since Frank O'Farrell's reign ended in 1972.