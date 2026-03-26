‘Can’t imagine World Cup without Neymar’: Kylian Mbappe backs Brazil star amid Carlo Ancelotti snub debate

Kylian Mbappe has weighed in on his former teammate Neymar's international future. The Frenchman has stated that he can't imagine the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup without the Brazilian attacker. There has been mounting pressure on Carlo Ancelotti to recall Neymar.

Mbappe has backed Neymar to prove his fitness ahead of the tournament, but he also supported his former coach, Ancelotti's decision.

Also Read: Carlo Ancelotti reacts to Neymar selection debate as Brazil legends rally amid World Cup snub fears

Speaking to Globo Esporte, he said, "The World Cup is the competition of the stars. All the stars are there, and for me Neymar is one of the greatest. I can't imagine a World Cup without Neymar. But in the end, I can't go against my former coach, Carlo Ancelotti. I have to respect his decision."

The Brazilian national team has also transitioned around Vinicius Jr., who is Mbappe's current Real Madrid teammate. "I think it can belong to both. Vini now needs to take another step with the national team, but Neymar is Neymar. He is a fantastic player," he said.

There are growing concerns over Neymar's fitness, which, according to reports, was the main reason for Ancelotti's snub. Despite that, Mbappe feels that the 34-year-old can make his way into Ancelotti's squad.

"For me, Neymar is a player who makes a difference. I played with him, I learned a lot from him. We have to see how he is, but I know him: he will be ready, he will be there," he said.

Neymar debuted for Brazil when he was 18 and, since then, has become the country's second-most capped player, only trailing Cafu. He is the nation's all-time top goalscorer with 79 goals. At the 2012 Olympics, he helped Brazil win the silver medal, and then won the FIFA Confederations Cup the following year, also earning the Golden Ball.

In the 2014 FIFA World Cup, an injury brought his campaign to a bittersweet end as Brazil was also thrashed in the semifinals by eventual winners Germany. Despite that, he was named in the Dream Team and also bagged the Bronze Boot. At the 2016 Olympics, he captained his country to its first Olympic gold medal.

In the 2021 Copa America, Brazil finished as runners-up, and he was jointly awarded the Best Player award.