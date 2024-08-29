Real Madrid to clash with Liverpool in revamped 36-team Champions League
Reuters |
Aug 29, 2024 11:34 PM IST
Every team will play eight games against eight different opponents in the new format of Europe's elite club competition
Liverpool were drawn on Thursday to face champions Real Madrid when they return to the Champions League, which has been expanded to a 36-team league format.
The revamped competition has also set up other intriguing match ups, including a rematch of last year's final between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid, while Manchester City are slated to battle Paris St Germain.
In this year's men's tournament, teams will compete in eight fixtures during the 'league phase,' marking a significant departure from the traditional group stage format. The draw, held in Monaco, featured special guests Cristiano Ronaldo and Gianluigi Buffon. The dates and times for each team's fixtures will be announced on Saturday.
