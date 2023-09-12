How Spanish football can move on from embarrassing WC kiss scandal after Luis Rubiales' resignation

Following three turbulent weeks of protests, Luis Rubiales finally stepped down from his position as the President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation. This comes after Rubiales forcefully kissed Spanish forward Jennifer Hermoso following the women’s team's maiden FIFA World Cup victory. The controversial incident occurred during the trophy presentation at the Stadium Australia in Sydney. Luis Rubiales.(REUTERS)

Hermosa filed a complaint against Rubiales, accusing him of sexual assault. Spain’s top criminal court immediately started an investigation. Hermosa got the required support from the other members of the Spanish women’s football team who also criticised Rubiales for his act. The players last month released a statement saying they would not represent their country in any game until Rubiales was ousted from his position.

The former president was forced to leave the chair by the other officials of Spanish football. But he remained adamant and consistently refused to step down. That’s when the football governing body interfered and banned Rubiales for three months until the investigation was done. On August 26, Pedro Rocha replaced Rubiales as the interim President. Meanwhile, Rubiales also sat for an interview with Piers Morgan where he said that he has talked about stepping down with family and friends. “I have spoken to my father and daughters. They know it's not a question about me. Some friends told me: 'Luis, now you have to focus on your dignity and get on with your life. If you don't, you're probably going to hurt the people you love and the sport you love’…I've had to put up with a lot in these three weeks. In this situation it's the smartest and best thing I can do,” Rubiales said.

Rubiales submitted his resignation letter to interim chief Pedro Rocha, who replaced the outgoing President on August 26. “I have handed in my resignation to the acting president, Pedro Rocha. I have also informed him that I have done the same with my position at UEFA so that a replacement for my role as vice president can be sought. After the suspension by FIFA, in addition to the rest of the proceedings against me, it is clear that I will not be able to return to my position,” Rubiales wrote in his resignation letter, as quoted by ESPN.

Irene Montero, the Spanish minister of equality, reacted with two words on X: “It’s over.”

Yolanda Díaz, Spain’s second deputy prime minister, also posted on X, saying the feminist country is advancing faster and faster, adding the transformation and improvement of the lives was inevitable. "We are with you, Jenni, and with all women," Diaz concluded.

What next?

Despite Rubiales’ resignation, it remains unclear if the Spanish women’s team will change their minds and come out of the ongoing strike. Their first game following the World Cup is scheduled for September 2 against Sweden.

"If the President ceases for a reason other than the completion of his term, the Board of Directors shall constitute itself as a Governing Commission and shall call elections to fill the position. The person elected shall hold the position for a period equal to the remainder of the replaced individual's term, and the provision set out in Article 23.2 of this regulation shall also apply about the replaced individual," Article 31 of the RFEF's Statutes states.

According to a report by The New York Times, the Royal Spanish Football Federation will soon hold elections to appoint a permanent president. But that might take some time, as per sources close to the outlet. Until then, Rocha will continue to stay in the position.

Under the current legislation, elections are only permitted to take place during the Olympic years and the next event will be hosted in the summer of 2024. The election schedule can only be modified by the National Sports Council, which has not yet received a request from the Spanish football federation

