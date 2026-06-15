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How Sweden's disallowed goal was awarded using cricket-style Snicko technology at FIFA World Cup 2026

Mattias Svanberg's goal for Sweden was awarded after FIFA's Snicko-like Connected Ball Technology detected Alexander Isak's touch via VAR.

Updated on: Jun 15, 2026 04:49 pm IST
Written by Aneek Chatterjee
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Monday morning saw a seldom-used VAR technology in action at the FIFA World Cup, with cricket-style “Snicko” being used to award Sweden’s fourth goal against Tunisia.

Sweden's Mattias Svanberg, left, celebrates with Alexander Bernhardsson (21) and Alexander Isak (9) after scoring their fourth goal during the World Cup Group F soccer match(AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)

In the 84th minute of the match, Swedish midfielder Mattias Svanberg thought he had scored from Yasin Ayari’s free-kick, but the goal was ruled out with the player adjudged to have been offside. Sweden, however, protested the decision, with captain Victor Lindelof and striker Alexander Isak demanding a VAR review. Isak was adamant that he had touched the ball before it had reached Svanberg, who would have therefore been onside.

A lack of clear visual evidence could have doomed Sweden’s hopes, but for a microchip inside the Adidas Trionda match ball, which detected the faintest of feather touches produced by Isak’s attempted flick. The chip is part of Adidas’ Connected Ball Technology, which captures ball positioning data at a rate of 500 times per second and relays it in real time to the Video Assistant Referee for more accurate decision-making.

On Monday, real-time use allowed Svanberg’s goal to stand, giving Sweden a 4-1 lead in the game. The Blagult eventually ran out 5-1 winners. Yasin Ayari scored a brace, while star strikers Isak and Viktor Gyokeres scored a goal apiece to cap off a fine tournament opener evening for manager Graham Potter.

Svanberg, meanwhile, has gone into the history books as the second-fastest substitute goalscorer in the history of the FIFA World Cup. The 27-year-old midfielder entered the field at 83:19, as Sweden prepared to take a free-kick in the Tunisian final third. 18 seconds later, he had put the ball in the back of the net with his first touch.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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