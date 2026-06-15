Germany flex World Cup contender credentials after Curacao scare ends in statement 7-1 rout

Few would have rated Germany as contenders before the commencement of this summer’s FIFA World Cup. At least, not serious contenders. Despite their nine-match winning streak coming into the tournament, even the most diehard German fans would grimace in pain and admit they had been off the pace for more than a decade since their last World Cup trophy in Brazil in 2014. Germany are up and away (AFP)

Indeed, their start to the qualification cycle for North America 2026 was disastrous beyond measure, as they slumped to a 2-0 defeat to Slovakia. The manner of that galling defeat stung deeper, though – tepid in attack despite 70% possession, lacking their traditional authority and dominance, and registering only 4 shots on target from 14 attempts. Slovakia, meanwhile, had 5 out of 8 within the frame of the goal and scored 2 of them.

Manager Julian Nagelsmann rang in the changes for their next match against Northern Ireland. Three out of the back four dropped out, with Robin Koch, David Raum and Waldemar Anton replacing Jonathan Tah, Maximilian Mittelstadt and Nnamdi Collins. Angelo Stiller and Leon Goretzka made way for Pascal Gross and Jamie Leweling in midfield and attack, respectively. A 6th-minute Serge Gnabry goal gave Germany an early lead, but waves of Northern Ireland attacks brought a deserved equaliser by Isaac Price. Just as they seemed poised to capitulate, the half-time break provided room to breathe and recompose. It was sorely needed; Germany scored two unanswered goals in the second half to secure a 3-1 win, snapping a three-match losing streak.

It proved to be a turning point for a team threatening to drift into another slump after a Round of 16 finish at a home 2024 European Championships and a fourth-place result in the 2024/25 Nations League had brought them out of the trenches of two consecutive FIFA World Cup group-stage exits in 2018 and 2022. Die Mannschaft breezed through qualifying, scoring 13 goals and conceding none to win their remaining 4 group-stage games. They won both their international friendlies in March and continued that form into the World Cup summer, winning both pre-tournament friendlies.

Yes, the relative quality of opposition has not been the highest. The top-ranked opposition they faced was a 17th-ranked USA. Their last two matches against higher-ranked opposition were losses against Portugal and France. They haven’t beaten a Top 10-ranked team since beating the Netherlands 1-0 in October 2024. This German team’s exploits must be taken with a grain of salt.

The cracks and the class. Both sides of Nagelsmann’s Germany were evident against Curacao. Felix Nmecha scored in the 6th-minute to ease any nerves, but the world’s 10th-ranked team were pegged back by an equaliser against the run of play from the world’s 82nd-ranked team. For two minutes, it was Curacao in ascendance, passing the ball fearlessly and pressing Germany high and back into their own half. Livano Comenencia’s goal will live in Curaçaoan memory forever, but for those two minutes, it threatened to topple a tottering Germany. The mid-half hydration break brought much-needed respite. Nagelsmann’s team scored two goals before the end of the first half and plundered four more in the second half, with Kai Havertz, Jamal Musiala, Florian Wirtz and Deniz Undav all starring.

Sunday’s tournament opener bore many parallels to that watershed moment that was the 3-1 win over Northern Ireland. Both times, they led before conceding an equaliser. Both times, they wobbled uncertainly. And both times, they used the break to reset and respond resolutely.

That they concluded proceedings with a scoreline of 7-1 was doubly auspicious. For the German football faithful, more so than victory in the 2014 final over Argentina, it is the thrashing of hosts Brazil in the semifinal of the 2014 World Cup that is widely cherished.

This weekend, Brazil stumbled 1-1 against Morocco. They trailed, scrapped, and barely salvaged a point. Germany stumbled too at 1-1. Then they roared to their biggest win in years.

Die Mannschaft may yet prove their credentials as contenders.

You have to be able to bear body blow after body blow before you can deliver the knockout punch. Tougher tests await, but Germany, riding the wave of their euphoric win, keep rolling with the punches.