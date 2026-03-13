HT Kick Off: AFC Women’s Asian Cup: A chastening experience

And with that the dream ended, gradually and then suddenly. As the lowest ranked team in the group – and the third lowest of the 2026 AFC Women’s Asian Cup – aspiring for a World Cup berth after qualifying for the first time meant India had to be at their best and hope that Vietnam and Chinese Taipei play below potential. Neither happened to the extent that it would keep India among the quarter-finalists.

Chanu, Sweety Devi and the other bravehearts India were brave with goalkeeper Panthoi Chanu Elangbam, one of the eight from IWL champions East Bengal in the squad, leading from the back. She calmed nerves against Vietnam, commanded her area and was excellent in one-on-one situations. Against Chinese Taipei, she won two such duels and it was because she had left her line, Vietnam’s Nguyen Nha could not score.

Elangbam’s club mate and India captain Sweety Devi also showed tremendous courage under pressure. Playing with protection on her knees, the central defender looked visibly uncomfortable especially late in games but it took a severe collision with Elangbam to get her off the pitch. Manisha Kalyan used her strength and size well and scored a goal that will be remembered long after this tournament is won and lost. Watch video here. The Vietnam goalie and Indian fans are unlikely to forget Sanfida Nongrum’s lob either.

Even though they played three matches in six days at a significantly higher level that required them to chase the ball, India ran hard and looked fit. Before the tournament, a member of the team staff had told me that the strength and conditioning coach Amelia Valverde brought has done a good job. It showed.

Struggle in all areas of the pitch But if fitness and bravery alone won football matches, it would be a sport for soldiers and ultra-marathoners. The gilded level of Japan was well known – with a club team, assistant-coach Crispin Chhetri had lost by 17 goals. But even in the other matches, India struggled to create from open play. Partly because Kalyan was alright with the ball on her feet but didn’t have enough passing options.

The high line sprang the off-side trap but deliveries behind the defence led to two of the five goals India shipped against Vietnam and Chinese Taipei. India tried being compact in the middle but all three teams managed to break their lines and misfortune always seemed like it was around the corner.

The speed of Pyari Xaxa, Soumya Guguloth and Rimpa Haldar troubled Vietnam and Chinese Taipei but not their ability to find players in the box. India tried hitting on the break but the passes were rushed leading to possession being lost easily. And they could rarely bring the ball out from the back.