HT Kick Off: Rising wages: whose fault is it?

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has pulled off quite the coup by getting the sports ministry in its corner and announcing that Indian Super League (ISL) and I-League will be held this season. ISL clubs were told clearly that enough meetings have happened, and letters exchanged, and that a decision on participation would have to be made at the meeting with union sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya. All 14 clubs have agreed to play, some with conditions.

A difficult conversation It triggered another difficult conversation: cost rationalisation. Some clubs do not have a stadium and some are looking to trim expenses by sharing one. But it was Parth Jindal who addressed the elephant in the room: players need to share some of the burden of the owners, he said.

Now that the plea to save Indian football and the clarity that players, owners and fans sought have been addressed, how about footballers being ready to sacrifice, the Bengaluru FC owner asked? With that, Jindal brought into the open what was being discussed in meetings between clubs, AIFF and the sports ministry.

Had the league not happened, clubs could have checked if force majeure was applicable to players’ contracts and sought a reset from 2026-27. Tuesday’s meeting scotched that plan. Clubs wanting to reduce losses this term in the absence of a central revenue pool is understandable. As is the owners’ saying why should they suffer for what is clearly not their doing. Even when stretched financially, now that ₹50 crore it got from commercial partners has stopped, AIFF is paying to ensure football. It is not unfair to ask players and staff to cushion some of the blow.