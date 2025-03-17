Menu Explore
‘I almost died’: Premier League great recalls horrific car crash, reveals ‘My leg was completely shattered…’

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 17, 2025 08:26 PM IST

The Premier League attacker had a life-threatening car accident last year.

Towards the end of 2024, West Ham striker Michail Antonio was involved in a horrific car accident, which left him in the hospital for more than three weeks with a broken leg. The record West Ham Premier League goalscorer had a tough recovery, and recently opened up on the accident.

The Premier League footballer had a horror accident.
The Premier League footballer had a horror accident.

The accident took place on December 7, 2024, two days before West Ham’s Premier League fixture vs Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Michail Antonio opens up on near-death experience

Speaking to BBC, he said, “The back of the car kept swinging out on me, so I didn't feel safe. I had had it for three weeks and I was already thinking about giving it back.”

“It's weird, because the whole way through this, I have been told that I was awake and was speaking to everybody - the police, the people, and the person who found me. My leg was completely shattered and they got me out and put a splint on it by the side of the car.

“Everyone believed I got an air ambulance out, but the helicopter couldn't get off the ground because of the storm, so I was driven to the hospital. It gave me a weird feeling in my stomach. It just made me realise how close I was to dying. I had seen the pictures but it was 10 times worse in person. The car was an absolute mess. It was difficult for me.”

The accident saw Antonio shatter his femur bone in four different places. Opening up on his recovery, the Premier League forward said, “That's what I am focused on and why I am working six days a week. I've always been positive from this situation. It's a horrendous accident, and it's a massive injury.”

“It's the biggest injury I've ever had in my career. But the fact that I'm already two to three months ahead of where I should be, I know that I'll play again, and I know that once I'm playing the game I'll get the sharpness back.

“I was one of the quickest at West Ham. So my body wasn't the body of a 34-year-old before I had the accident anyway. I can still be sharp and still do the business.

“People have always doubted me. My mental strength is something that I've always believed in and this is just another setback, and it is not going to stop me,” he added.

