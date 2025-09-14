PARIS — A superb header from George Ilenikhena in the 89th minute gave Monaco a scrappy 2-1 win over 10-man Auxerre in the French league on Saturday. Ilenikhena's 89th-minute header gives Monaco 2-1 win at 10-man Auxerre

The 19-year-old forward rose above his marker inside the box and powered the ball just under the bar, securing Monaco’s third victory of the season and moving the Principality club level on points with Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon.

Defending champion PSG and Lyon, the only sides to have won all their games heading into the fourth round, have one match in hand and are both in action on Sunday.

Before Ilenikhena’s late winner, an own goal from Monaco’s Mohammed Salisu in the 73rd minute allowed Auxerre back in the match. Midfielder Takumi Minamino had given Monaco the lead just before halftime, and the visitors seemed in full control after Auxerre winger Josue Casimir was sent off in the 68th minute.

But Monaco's defense could only half clear a dangerous cross, and Kevin Danois took his chance down the left, drilling in a low cross that Salisu inadvertently turned into his own net in the 73rd minute.

Monaco was then awarded a penalty when Denis Zakaria went down in the Auxerre box after an aerial duel with Fredrik Oppegård, but the decision was overturned following a VAR review. The hosts were saved by the woodwork in the closing stages before Ilenikhena’s decisive goal from Vanderson’s precise cross.

PSG, meanwhile, confirmed on Saturday that it will be missing star forwards Ousmane Dembélé and Désiré Doué — who are both nursing injuries — for the home game against Lens. Lyon is away to Rennes.

Forward Jérémie Boga scored his second goal of the season to secure a 1-0 win for Nice against Nantes.

The Ivory Coast international broke the deadlock in the 56th minute on the break.

The victory moved the Riviera club into ninth place in the standings, with just six points from four games in what has been a lackluster start to the season for coach Franck Haise's side.

Nice was knocked out of the Champions League after losing to Benfica in the third qualifying round and had won just one of its first three Ligue 1 games. Nantes slumped to a third loss.

Back into action following the international break, Nice put on a convincing display and created several good chances during the first half but could not find a way past Auxerre goalkeeper Anthony Lopes, who celebrated his 400th match in the French topflight.

But Boga finally beat the former Lyon player following a 45-meter run that he concluded with a left-foot shot from close range.

