India pump in five past Kyrgyz Republic in women’s AFC Olympic Qualifiers Round 1 opener

India ended their winless streak this year when they outplayed Kyrgyz Republic 5-0 in the first of the two-legged tie in the Group G AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifying Round 1 here on Tuesday. India pump in five past Kyrgyz Republic

After failing to win any of their five international engagements in the first three months of the calendar year, Thomas Dennerby’s wards broke the hoodoo in style at the Dolon Omurzakov Stadium as the hosts found their rampaging visitors too hot to handle.

The victory also strengthened India’s chances of moving on to the next round. They will hold a considerable advantage when the two teams meet again on Friday in the second leg.

A double strike by Anju Tamang, a clinical volley from Soumya Guguloth in the first half and two more goals from Shikly Devi and Renu in the second half were enough for the girls to secure an emphatic win.

The Blue Tigresses started the game brightly and did not waste any time as they took control of the match through Anju’s opener in the 6th minute.

The opposition goalkeeper Abibulla saved the freekick by Dalima Chhibber, but Anju made no mistake to head home the rebound from close range.

Before the hosts could settle into the game, Anju scored again to hand India a two-goal advantage over their opponents. She netted an easy finish from Soumya’s cross from the right wing.

Four minutes later, Soumya lashed home a stunning volley into the top corner of the net as India found themselves with a comfortable 3-0 lead at the break.

In the 61st minute, Shilky scored the fourth as she smashed the ball into the bottom corner from Indumathi’s well-planned pass inside the box.

Sandhiya was replaced by Renu in the 62nd minute and within a minute, she Renu fired in the fifth goal of the night off a Dalima free-kick.

India (Starting XI): Shreya Hooda (GK), Sweety Devi, Manisa Panna, Ashalata Devi, Shilky Devi (Ritu Rani 89’), Soumya Guguloth (Dangmei Grace 66’), Anju Tamang ( Karishma Shirvoikar 80’), Indumathi, Sandhiya Ranganathan (Renu 62’), Dalima Chhibber, Karthika Angamuthu (Sangita Basfore 80’).