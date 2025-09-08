India upset Oman, claim third in CAFA Nations Cup

NEW DELHI: India’s football team showed sufficient resolve in the midst of a testing phase to upstage Oman on penalties and secure the third-place playoff of the CAFA Nations Cup in Hisor, Tajikistan on Monday. Indian football team players celebrate their third-place win over Oman in the CAFA Nations Cup in Hisor, Tajikistan on Monday. (AIFF)

In a big boost for coach Khalid Jamil in his first assignment, amid questions over a lack of strike power, India rallied from a goal down to level terms as the regulation time ended 1-1. After extra-time failed to break the deadlock, a phase that also saw Oman defender Ali Al Busaidi expelled in the 96th minute, India won the penalties 3-2 to finish a creditable third spot.

Although matches in the tournament don’t carry an official tag or ranking points, the victory after putting together a side with some key players not available, Jamil can take heart from the fighting display of his 133rd ranked side against Oman, the world No.79 team. It was India’s first win over the Gulf side in 31 years.

India had faced questions over their attacking qualities after the group stage, but Khalid’s side had shown resilience against tournament favourites Iran before conceding two goals late while losing their group game 3-0.

On Monday, Oman led through Jameel Al Yahmadi’s 55th minute opener, an Abdullah Fawaz flick with the outside of his boot from inside the box tapped in at the far post.

India had missed a 16th minute chance after Muhammed Uvais’ long throw was headed on by Nikhil Prabhu. But defender Anwar Ali’s firm header was saved by Oman goalkeeper Ibrahim Al Mukhaini.

Minutes later, Nasser Al Rawahi had let slip an easy chance for Oman, sending his angular effort wide. India wasted a chance to take the lead before half-time, when Irfan Yadwad muffed his chance after Lallianzuala Chhangte’s cut-back.

With India anxious to find a way back into the match, Jamil brought on midfielder Udanta Singh and Suresh Singh in the 78th minute. The substitutions had an immediate impact as Udanta found the equaliser in the 80th minute.

Rahul Bheke’s long throw was headed on towards the far post by Danish Farooq and Udanta rushed in to head, the ball finding the net on the bounce. There was a long wait as the video assistant referee checked for infringements but the goal was allowed.

In the shootout, Chhangte, Rahul Bheke and Jithin MS scored while Udanta missed and Anwar Ali’s kick was saved. For Oman, only Thani Al Rushaidi and Muhsen Al Ghassani scored. Harib Al Saadi and Ahmed Al Kaabi missed. Needing to save the final Oman kick for victory, goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu made a diving block off Al Yahmadi.

India led 2-0 in the shootout after Al Saadi and Al Kaabi missed, but Oman goalie Al Mukhaini’s save off of Anwar, and Udanta’s miss brought them back into the contest. However, Sandhu, who made a couple of fine saves in the match, guessed right against Al Yahmadi, sealing the bronze.

In the final, Uzbekistan upset Asian powerhouse Iran 1-0, after a 120th minute strike by Khozhiakbar Alizhonov.