India vs China Live Score, Asian Games 2023: Chhetri-Jhingan start, kick-off at 5:00 pm
Asian Games 2023, India vs China Live Score: The team landed in China last night and will be playing their first match without any pre-match training.
India vs China Live Score, Asia Cup 2023: Sunil Chhetri and Sandesh Jhingan have been named in India's starting XI as the team lock horns with hosts China in the group encounter of the Asian Games 2023. Gurmeet Singh will be guarding India's goal, having been preferred over FC Goa goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh. Rahim Ali too finds his name in the starting XI, which will certainly reassure the fans at home of the Blue Tigers putting some fight against favourites China. India finalised the squad on Friday as few Indian Super League (ISL) refused to release the players with the new season starting from September 21. The team landed in China last night and will be playing their first match without any pre-match training. India are clubbed in Group A alongside host China, Bangladesh, and Myanmar. Catch the LIVE updates of the football match between India and China in Asian Games 2023:
Follow all the updates here:
- Sep 19, 2023 04:28 PM IST
India vs China Live Score: China starting XI
China starting XI: Jiaqi Han, Yang Liu, Shenglong Jiang, Chenjie Zhu, Zhenao Wang, Haoyang Xu, Haijian Wang, Tianyi Gao, Qianglong Tao, Weijun Dai, Long Tean
- Sep 19, 2023 04:24 PM IST
India vs China Live Score: ‘We have to be very clever’
India head coach Igor Stimac in the press conference before leaving for China.
"We have to be very clever and see whether we need to invest all our energy (against China) or skip it to keep for the next two matches and try to make it to the knock-out rounds.
"No tournament is a formality for me, neither the players. There is a possibility to qualify from the group, but to do that, some luck needs to be on our side also, and the goal is for the boys to give their best performances of their lives."
- Sep 19, 2023 04:07 PM IST
India vs China Live Score: India's line-up
Both Jhingan and Chhetri are in the starting line-up, which will give some reassurance to the fans.
IND starting XI: Gurmeet Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Lalchungnunga, Sumit Rathi, Abdul Rabeeh, Ayush Chhetri, Amarjit Singh, Rahul KP, Bryce Miranda, Sunil Chhetri (C), Rahim Ali
- Sep 19, 2023 04:04 PM IST
India vs China Live Score: What to expect
India will go into the contest as underdogs as the team arrived in China last night and have not trained as an unit even once.
The squad too saw a host of changes as India were able to stitch a rag-tag final squad only on Friday.
- Sep 19, 2023 03:59 PM IST
India vs China Live Score: Myanmar beat Bangladesh
Meanwhile, Myanmar have beaten Bangladesh 1-0 in the other match from Group A.
They'll be India's biggest threat to finish second from the group as China are expected to finish on top.
- Sep 19, 2023 03:53 PM IST
India vs China Live Score: India squad
Goalkeepers: Dheeraj Singh Moirengthem, Gurmeet Singh, Vishal Yadav
Defenders: Sandesh Jhingan, Chinglensana Singh, Lalchungnunga, Narender Gehlot, Sumit Rathi, Deepak Tangri
Midfielders: Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Samuel James Lyngdoh, Rahul KP, Abdul Rabeeh, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Bryce Miranda, Azfar Noorani, Vincy Barretto
Forwards: Sunil Chhetri (C), Rahim Ali, Gurkirat Singh, Aniket Jadhav
- Sep 19, 2023 03:42 PM IST
India vs China Live Score: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the men's football match between India and China in the Asian Games. The match will kick-off at 5 pm. Stay tuned for all the updates on the match!