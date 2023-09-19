News / Sports / Football / India vs China Live Score, Asian Games 2023: Chhetri-Jhingan start, kick-off at 5:00 pm
Live

India vs China Live Score, Asian Games 2023: Chhetri-Jhingan start, kick-off at 5:00 pm

Sep 19, 2023 04:29 PM IST
OPEN APP

Asian Games 2023, India vs China Live Score: The team landed in China last night and will be playing their first match without any pre-match training.

India vs China Live Score, Asia Cup 2023: Sunil Chhetri and Sandesh Jhingan have been named in India's starting XI as the team lock horns with hosts China in the group encounter of the Asian Games 2023. Gurmeet Singh will be guarding India's goal, having been preferred over FC Goa goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh. Rahim Ali too finds his name in the starting XI, which will certainly reassure the fans at home of the Blue Tigers putting some fight against favourites China. India finalised the squad on Friday as few Indian Super League (ISL) refused to release the players with the new season starting from September 21. The team landed in China last night and will be playing their first match without any pre-match training. India are clubbed in Group A alongside host China, Bangladesh, and Myanmar. Catch the LIVE updates of the football match between India and China in Asian Games 2023:

India vs China Live Score, Asian Games 2023
India vs China Live Score, Asian Games 2023(PTI/File Photo)

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 19, 2023 04:28 PM IST

    India vs China Live Score: China starting XI

    China starting XI: Jiaqi Han, Yang Liu, Shenglong Jiang, Chenjie Zhu, Zhenao Wang, Haoyang Xu, Haijian Wang, Tianyi Gao, Qianglong Tao, Weijun Dai, Long Tean

  • Sep 19, 2023 04:24 PM IST

    India vs China Live Score: ‘We have to be very clever’

    India head coach Igor Stimac in the press conference before leaving for China.

    "We have to be very clever and see whether we need to invest all our energy (against China) or skip it to keep for the next two matches and try to make it to the knock-out rounds.

    "No tournament is a formality for me, neither the players. There is a possibility to qualify from the group, but to do that, some luck needs to be on our side also, and the goal is for the boys to give their best performances of their lives." 

  • Sep 19, 2023 04:07 PM IST

    India vs China Live Score: India's line-up

    Both Jhingan and Chhetri are in the starting line-up, which will give some reassurance to the fans. 

    IND starting XI: Gurmeet Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Lalchungnunga, Sumit Rathi, Abdul Rabeeh, Ayush Chhetri, Amarjit Singh, Rahul KP, Bryce Miranda, Sunil Chhetri (C), Rahim Ali 

  • Sep 19, 2023 04:04 PM IST

    India vs China Live Score: What to expect

    India will go into the contest as underdogs as the team arrived in China last night and have not trained as an unit even once. 

    The squad too saw a host of changes as India were able to stitch a rag-tag final squad only on Friday.

  • Sep 19, 2023 03:59 PM IST

    India vs China Live Score: Myanmar beat Bangladesh

    Meanwhile, Myanmar have beaten Bangladesh 1-0 in the other match from Group A. 

    They'll be India's biggest threat to finish second from the group as China are expected to finish on top.

  • Sep 19, 2023 03:53 PM IST

    India vs China Live Score: India squad

    Goalkeepers: Dheeraj Singh Moirengthem, Gurmeet Singh, Vishal Yadav

    Defenders: Sandesh Jhingan, Chinglensana Singh, Lalchungnunga, Narender Gehlot, Sumit Rathi, Deepak Tangri

    Midfielders: Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Samuel James Lyngdoh, Rahul KP, Abdul Rabeeh, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Bryce Miranda, Azfar Noorani, Vincy Barretto

    Forwards: Sunil Chhetri (C), Rahim Ali, Gurkirat Singh, Aniket Jadhav

  • Sep 19, 2023 03:42 PM IST

    India vs China Live Score: Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the men's football match between India and China in the Asian Games. The match will kick-off at 5 pm. Stay tuned for all the updates on the match! 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sunil chhetri

India vs China Live Score Asian Games: Chhetri-Jhingan start, kick-off at 5 pm

football
Updated on Sep 19, 2023 04:29 PM IST

Asian Games 2023, India vs China Live Score: The team landed in China last night and will be playing their first match without any pre-match training.

Live India vs China Live Score, Asian Games 2023(PTI/File Photo)
ByHT Sports Desk

Ronaldo to Messi: 5 all-time goal-scorers of Champions League in group stage

Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, who is leading the list of goal-scorers in the Champions League group stage?

Ronaldo and Messi won't feature in the 2023-2024 season of the Champions League(AP-Reuters)
football
Published on Sep 19, 2023 03:02 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

From humiliation at Anfield to drubbing vs City: United's heaviest defeats in PL

Manchester United have lost three of their first five Premier League games this season so far. Here, we take a look at their worst-ever Premier League defeats.

A look at United's worst-ever Premier League defeats(AFP)
football
Published on Sep 19, 2023 01:56 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Manchester United refute claims of dressing room bust-up following Brighton loss

Manchester United fell to a stunning 3-1 loss to Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League.

Manchester United rejected reports that their footballers were involved in a heated dressing room bust-up following their third defeat in the last four matches.(AFP)
football
Published on Sep 19, 2023 01:03 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

India vs China Asian Games 2023 football live streaming: When and where to watch

Here are the live streaming, when and where to watch details of the Indian football team's Asian Games 2023 opener against China.

India face China in their Asian Games opener.(PTI)
football
Published on Sep 19, 2023 11:24 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Late header salvages draw for Neymar's Al-Hilal in Asian Champions League

Saudi Arabia defender Al-Bulaihi rose to meet Brazilian winger Michael's centre to cancel out a Toma Tabatadze strike in the 52nd minute of the Group D meeting

Neymar was included in the starting line-up for the first time since his 90 million euro ($96 million) move from Paris St Germain but was frustrated throughout the encounter.(REUTERS)
football
Published on Sep 19, 2023 11:06 AM IST
Reuters |

Watch: Ronaldo fever hits Iran as football fans storm into Tehran hotel

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr will face Iranian side Persepolis in Asian Champions League.

In this photo released by FC Persepolis, Saudi Arabian Al Nassr Cristiano Ronaldo, second left, walks through Imam Khomeini airport, Iran, (AP)
football
Published on Sep 19, 2023 11:05 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Pressure mounts on Man Utd boss Ten Hag as Bayern clash looms

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is starting to feel the heat from frustrated fans of the Red Devils.

Manchester United's Dutch manager Erik ten Hag (R) gives instructions to Manchester United's Portuguese midfielder #08 Bruno Fernandes (L)(AFP)
football
Published on Sep 19, 2023 07:58 AM IST
AFP |

Jenni Hermoso reacts after Spain women's coach leaves out World Cup winner

Jenni Hermoso said the decision to call up players who are boycotting the Spanish women's team was proof that “nothing has changed”.

Jenni Hermoso, right, talks with a teammate before a Mexican Women's soccer league match between Pachuca and Pumas(AP)
football
Published on Sep 19, 2023 07:52 AM IST
Reuters | , Madrid

AFC Champions League: Mumbai City FC lose 0-2 to Nassaji Mazandaran of Iran

Mumbai City FC suffered a 0-2 defeat at the hands of debutants Nassaji Mazandaran of Iran in the AFC Champions League encounter in Pune on Monday evening.

Lallianzuala Chhangte in action(Mumbai City FC)
football
Published on Sep 18, 2023 11:38 PM IST
PTI |

Chinglensana’s Asian Games dream amidst family’s Manipur nightmare

In trauma with his family in distress after their house was burnt in the violence-hit state, the defender waits to join the football squad in China

India footballer Chinglensana Singh(Twitter/HydFCOfficial)
football
Updated on Sep 19, 2023 08:24 AM IST
ByAditya Chaturvedi, Mumbai

From City to Real, a look at potential winners of this week’s Champions League

With Erling Haaland continuing his sublime run, Manchester City will be aiming to defend their Champions League title this time

Manchester City's Norwegian striker #09 Erling Haaland celebrates scoring the team's third goal during the English Premier League football match(AFP)
football
Published on Sep 18, 2023 07:53 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Mutinying Spanish women’s footballers may face legal actions: Report

On September 15, Spanish footballer Alexia Putellas issued a statement on social media where as many as 39 female players signed to show their support.

Aitana Bonmati's absence will be a huge setback for the Spainish women's team.(AP)
football
Published on Sep 18, 2023 04:44 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Mason Greenwood’s Getafe debut marred by 'die' chants

Mason Greenwood played his first Getafe match against Osasuna in La Liga yesterday.

Getafe's Mason Greenwood waves to fans at the end of a La Liga match.(AP)
football
Published on Sep 18, 2023 03:05 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Lionel Messi mocked by Atlanta United after thumping 5-2 win over Inter Miami

Lionel Messi was not part of Inter Miami team which conceded a 5-2 loss to Atlanta United in MLS.

Argentina's forward Lionel Messi looks on at the end of the 2026 FIFA World Cup South American qualifiers football match (AFP)
football
Published on Sep 18, 2023 12:38 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out