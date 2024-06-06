Edit Profile
New Delhi390C
Thursday, June 6, 2024
    India vs Kuwait Football Match Live Updates: Lineups out as IND face KUW in Chhetri retirement World Cup qualifier match

    June 6, 2024 6:47 PM IST
    India vs Kuwait Football Match Live Updates, Fifa World Cup: IND face KUW in Sunil Chhetri's retirement match, in Kolkata on Thursday.
    Key Events
    Summary

    India vs Kuwait Football Match Live Updates, Fifa World Cup: IND face KUW in Sunil Chhetri's farewell match.

    India vs Kuwait Football Match Live Updates, Fifa World Cup:
    India vs Kuwait Football Match Live Updates, Fifa World Cup:

    It will be Sunil Chhetri's farewell match as India take on Kuwait in their FIFA World Cup qualifier, on Thursday at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. India are second in Group A of their second round of qualifiers, with four points, ahead of third-placed Afghanistan (4), in terms of goal difference. Meanwhile, their upcoming opponent Kuwait are fourth with three points and Qatar are on top of the table with 12....Read More

    Ahead of the match, Luka Modric also had a special message for Chhetri, and it was shared by head coach Igor Stimac on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Hi Sunil, I just want to say hello and wish you all the best in your last game for the national team. Congratulations on your career, you are a legend of this game and to your teammates, I hope you make his last game special and unforgettable. Good luck and win for your captain. All the best and best regards from Croatia," he said.

    Chhetri has scored 94 goals for his country in his international career, and has scored 94 goals, behind only Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Iran legend Ali Daei.

    Among his many honours, Chhetri received the Arjuna Award in 2011, and the Padma Shri in 2019, which is India's fourth-highest civilian award. In 2021, he got the Khel Ratna Award, which is the country's highest sporting honor and became the first footballer to get the award.

    Follow all the updates here:
    June 6, 2024 6:47 PM IST

    Stay tuned folks!

    Stay tuned folks! Kick-off is scheduled for 7:00 PM IST.

    June 6, 2024 6:36 PM IST

    What did Igor Stimac say?

    Speaking ahead of the match, Stimac said, "This can change the future of Indian football. Although I'm a foreigner in this country but I feel more like an Indian. Honestly this is the biggest game altogether in my playing and coaching career and the simple reason is that we have chance to make 1.5 billion Indians happy tomorrow. We need to do everything to make it happen. that's the reason this is biggest game of my career together in the coaching and playing days."

    June 6, 2024 6:24 PM IST

    KUW playing XI

    Sulaiman (GK), Alenezi, Ibrahim, Abdulah, Alharbi, Alrashidi, Aldousari, Abujabarah, Saleh (C), Alsulaiman, Hasan Alenezi

    June 6, 2024 6:20 PM IST

    IND playing XI

    Gurpreet (GK), Bheke, Anwar, Gupta, Thapa, Suresh, Chhetri (C), Colaco, Chhangte, Samad, Poojary

    June 6, 2024 6:18 PM IST

    Scenario for IND

    India need to win today. A draw or defeat could mean disaster for them, and then they will need to defeat Qatar away. They have never lost at the Salt Lake Stadium since 2006.

    June 6, 2024 6:06 PM IST

    Head-to-head

    In terms of head-to-head, India have a 3-2 advantage vs Kuwait, and one game ended as a draw.

    June 6, 2024 5:57 PM IST

    What did Sunil Chhetri say?

    Speaking ahead of the match, Chhetri said, "It's not about me and my last match. I don't want to address it again and again. We really want to win this game. This is not going to be easy, but we are ready. We will have tremendous support."

    "If we win tomorrow we almost qualify. Five top games home and away, I am going to wear nice suits and watch the match wherever the team travels," he further added.

    June 6, 2024 5:45 PM IST

    IND squad

    Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Vishal Kaith

    Defenders: Amey Ranawade, Anwar Ali, Jay Gupta, Lalchungnunga, Mehtab Singh, Narender, Nikhil Poojary, Rahul Bheke, Subhasish Bose

    Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Edmund Lalrindika, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Liston Colaco, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Nandhakumar Sekar, Sahal Abdul Samad, Suresh Singh Wangjam

    Forwards: David Lalhlansanga, Manvir Singh, Rahim Ali, Sunil Chhetri, Vikram Partap Singh.

    June 6, 2024 5:28 PM IST

    Hello and good afternoon everyone!

    Hello and welcome everyone, to our live coverage of today's India vs Kuwait FIFA World Cup qualifier, which will also be Sunil Chhetri's retirement match.

    India vs Kuwait Football Match Live Updates: Lineups out as IND face KUW in Chhetri retirement World Cup qualifier match
