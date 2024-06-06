India vs Kuwait Football Match Live Updates: Lineups out as IND face KUW in Chhetri retirement World Cup qualifier match

India vs Kuwait Football Match Live Updates, Fifa World Cup: It will be Sunil Chhetri's farewell match as India take on Kuwait in their FIFA World Cup qualifier, on Thursday at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. India are second in Group A of their second round of qualifiers, with four points, ahead of third-placed Afghanistan (4), in terms of goal difference. Meanwhile, their upcoming opponent Kuwait are fourth with three points and Qatar are on top of the table with 12....Read More

Ahead of the match, Luka Modric also had a special message for Chhetri, and it was shared by head coach Igor Stimac on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Hi Sunil, I just want to say hello and wish you all the best in your last game for the national team. Congratulations on your career, you are a legend of this game and to your teammates, I hope you make his last game special and unforgettable. Good luck and win for your captain. All the best and best regards from Croatia," he said.

Chhetri has scored 94 goals for his country in his international career, and has scored 94 goals, behind only Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Iran legend Ali Daei.

Among his many honours, Chhetri received the Arjuna Award in 2011, and the Padma Shri in 2019, which is India's fourth-highest civilian award. In 2021, he got the Khel Ratna Award, which is the country's highest sporting honor and became the first footballer to get the award.