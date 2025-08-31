Inter Miami vs Seattle Sounders Live Streaming: Where to watch MLS Cup final live online and on TV

Inter Miami vs Seattle Sounders Live Streaming MLS Cup Final: Inter Miami and Lionel Messi have set their sight on another MLS Cup as they take on Seattle Sounders in the final. 38-year-old Messi continued to show his magic in the US and ruled the scoring charts. He scored a brace in the semifinal against Orlando City to help Inter Miami set up the mega final against Seattle Sounders. Injuries have restricted Messi to just 190 minutes of action in the tournament, where he has managed a modest return of two goals and two assists. Inter Miami vs Seattle Sounders Live Streaming: Check MLS Cup final details(AFP)

Messi is rarely an underdog. But against a Seattle side that is as experienced as any on the continent, it's clear he's not an overwhelming favourite.

Seattle have suffered only a single defeat in their last 14 outings across all competitions since featuring in the FIFA Club World Cup alongside Miami and one other MLS side. The Sounders seemed to draw belief from battling performances against Paris Saint-Germain, Atletico Madrid and Botafogo, while also benefiting from the return of key figures such as defender Yeimar and forward Pedro de la Vega.

Here are the streaming details for Seattle Sounders vs Inter Miami, MLS Cup 2025 Final match:

Where is Seattle Sounders vs Inter Miami, MLS Cup 2025 Final match being played?

Seattle Sounders vs Inter Miami, MLS Cup 2025 Final match will be played at Lumen Field.

When will Seattle Sounders vs Inter Miami, MLS Cup 2025 Final match be played?

Seattle Sounders vs Inter Miami, MLS Cup 2025 Final match will start at 06:30 PM IST on September 1, 2025.

Where will Seattle Sounders vs Inter Miami, MLS Cup 2025 Final match be broadcast in India?

Seattle Sounders vs Inter Miami, MLS Cup 2025 Final match will not be telecast on TV.

Where will Seattle Sounders vs Inter Miami, MLS Cup 2025 Final match be live-streamed in India?

Seattle Sounders vs. Inter Miami, the MLS Cup 2025 Final match, will be free to watch live on Apple TV+.