IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Football / Inter Milan stays quiet in transfer window by design
Inter Milan's teammates.(AFP)
Inter Milan's teammates.(AFP)
football

Inter Milan stays quiet in transfer window by design

Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta announced early Monday that the club’s transfer campaign was “officially closed” without a single acquisition.
READ FULL STORY
AP, Rome
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 07:08 AM IST

There were no last-minute deals involving Serie A title contender Inter Milan before the transfer window closed in Italy. And that was by design. Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta announced early Monday that the club’s transfer campaign was “officially closed” without a single acquisition.

There was speculation about a possible swap deal with Edin Džeko joining Inter and Alexis Sánchez going to Roma but Marotta said that was mostly made up by agents and "negotiations between the clubs never really took off, because we knew we couldn’t complete expensive deals.”

Inter trails Serie A leader and city rival AC Milan by just two points but there has been speculation club owner Suning is in talks to sell the club.

The coronavirus pandemic also made a big impact on the club’s market strategy, Marotta said.

“We’re up against something extraordinary,” Marotta told Italy’s Sky TV. “The pandemic has made a big impact and the old model is not sustainable now. … We’re not going to see deals with huge transfer fees and salaries anymore.”

Instead, Marotta said Inter was focused on renewing the contracts of 23-year-old forward Lautaro Martínez and 21-year-old defender Alessandro Bastoni.

“We’re operating conservatively and trying to take advantage of our own assets,” Marotta said. “It’s also a form of respect toward our young players who have shown they are worthy of handling their positions.”

Meanwhile, nine-time defending Serie A champion Juventus was busy offloading players.

Sami Khedira left for Hertha Berlin; defender Daniele Rugani, who had been on loan with French club Rennes, was loaned to Cagliari; and midfielder Rolando Mandragora, who had been on loan at Udinese, joined Torino.

Also, Roma signed 19-year-old American fullback Bryan Reynolds from FC Dallas; and free agent Graziano Pellè joined Parma.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
Soccer Football - Premier League - Burnley v Manchester United - Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain - January 12, 2021 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before the match Pool via REUTERS/Clive Brunskill(Pool via REUTERS)
Soccer Football - Premier League - Burnley v Manchester United - Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain - January 12, 2021 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before the match Pool via REUTERS/Clive Brunskill(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Manchester United's Solskjaer says referees admitted key errors in Blades defeat

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 07:14 AM IST
Meanwhile, United forward Anthony Martial's goal was wrongly disallowed at the other end.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FIFA's logo in front of its headquarters in Zurich(REUTERS)
FIFA's logo in front of its headquarters in Zurich(REUTERS)
football

FIFA pledges taking no health risks in World Cup qualifiers

AP, Geneva
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 07:11 AM IST
“We will certainly not take any risk for the health of anyone when we play football,” Infantino said in a World Health Organization news conference.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Inter Milan's teammates.(AFP)
Inter Milan's teammates.(AFP)
football

Inter Milan stays quiet in transfer window by design

AP, Rome
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 07:08 AM IST
Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta announced early Monday that the club’s transfer campaign was “officially closed” without a single acquisition.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp(REUTERS)
File photo of Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp(REUTERS)
football

Liverpool fill injury-hit defense with deadline day deals

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 07:04 AM IST
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hadn’t felt the need to bring in reinforcements in the position after the loss of Virgil van Dijk in October and Joe Gomez in November to long-term knee injuries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sami Khedira also reportedly had offers from England. (Hertha Berlin/Twitter)
Sami Khedira also reportedly had offers from England. (Hertha Berlin/Twitter)
football

Hertha Berlin sign Sami Khedira from Juventus

AP, Berlin
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 11:53 PM IST
  • Hertha did not give the length of Khedira's contract nor any other financial details of the deal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Gianni Infantino. (Getty Images)
File image of Gianni Infantino. (Getty Images)
football

Qatar World Cup games will play to full stadiums: Gianni Infantino

Reuters, Geneva
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 11:47 PM IST
  • World Cup matches will play to full stadiums in Qatar next year, global soccer body FIFA president Gianni Infantino said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
22-year-old Mitchel Bergkamp. (Watford FC)
22-year-old Mitchel Bergkamp. (Watford FC)
football

Dennis Bergkamp's son Mitchel signs for Watford

Reuters
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 10:10 PM IST
The 22-year-old attacking midfielder followed the footsteps of his father by moving to England earlier this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Real Kashmir: File Photo(Twitter)
Real Kashmir: File Photo(Twitter)
football

Rise of Real Kashmir FC nothing short of fairytale: coach Robertson

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 08:09 PM IST
The 'Snow Leopards' finished third and fourth respectively in the two previous seasons. They are in the top half of the ongoing I-League season here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jeje Lalpekhlua of SC East Bengal(Twitter)
Jeje Lalpekhlua of SC East Bengal(Twitter)
football

East Bengal hope to keep playoff hopes alive against Bengaluru

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 07:54 PM IST
Placed second-last in the league table, Robbie Fowler's side has accumulated just 13 points from 14 matches and can definitely still make the playoffs, if results go their way.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Milan:AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic, left, and Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku argue during an Italian Cup round of 8 soccer match between Inter Milan and AC Milan at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021.AP/PTI Photo(AP01_27_2021_000003A)(AP)
Milan:AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic, left, and Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku argue during an Italian Cup round of 8 soccer match between Inter Milan and AC Milan at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021.AP/PTI Photo(AP01_27_2021_000003A)(AP)
football

Ibrahimović-Lukaku spat draws inquiry from federation

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 07:38 PM IST
Referee Paolo Valeri was called in for questioning by prosecutor Giuseppe Chiné to explain the punishment handed out during the Italian Cup quarterfinal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp(REUTERS)
File photo of Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp(REUTERS)
football

Liverpool set to address centre-back crisis on deadline day

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 06:07 PM IST
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hasn't felt the need to bring in reinforcements at centre back after the loss of Virgil van Dijk, in October, and Joe Gomez, in November, to long-term knee injuries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FC Barcelona’s Pedri.(Twitter)
FC Barcelona’s Pedri.(Twitter)
football

Pedri brings back brilliance to Barçelona midfield

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 04:11 PM IST
  • The 18-year-old Spaniard who is enjoying an excellent first season at Barcelona grew up absorbing all the Iniesta he could find, watching games at the fan club founded by his grandfather back home on the island of Tenerife.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Soccer Football - Premier League - West Ham United v Liverpool - London Stadium, London, Britain - January 31, 2021 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp reacts Pool via REUTERS/John Walton(Pool via REUTERS)
Soccer Football - Premier League - West Ham United v Liverpool - London Stadium, London, Britain - January 31, 2021 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp reacts Pool via REUTERS/John Walton(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Juergen Klopp hails prolific Salah after Liverpool milestone

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 10:50 AM IST
Salah's double took his tally for the season to 21 in all competitions and manager Klopp said the forward had an incredible appetite for goals.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Liverpool lifted Premier League title after 30 years.(Special Arrangement)
Liverpool lifted Premier League title after 30 years.(Special Arrangement)
football

James Erskine recalls challenges of filming Liverpool's title-win amid Covid

By Karan Prashant Saxena
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 10:03 AM IST
"We started filming at the beginning of the season," Erskine speaks to Hindustan Times in an exclusive interview on his documentary based on Liverpool's historic title-winning season titled 'The End of the Storm'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PSG's Neymar, right, shoots the ball during the French League One soccer match between FC Lorient and Paris Saint-Germain at the Moustoir stadium in Lorient, western France, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/David Vincent)(AP)
PSG's Neymar, right, shoots the ball during the French League One soccer match between FC Lorient and Paris Saint-Germain at the Moustoir stadium in Lorient, western France, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/David Vincent)(AP)
football

PSG slump to shock 3-2 loss at Lorient as Lille goes top

AP
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 07:09 AM IST
When PSG was coasting to the French title last season, Lorient was fighting to get back into the top flight. So this appeared a total mismatch, especially with Lorient anchored near the foot of the table.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP