East Bengal vs Bengaluru Live Score, East Bengal 0-0 Bengaluru ISL 2023

New Delhi360C
Sunday, Apr 7, 2024
    Apr 7, 2024 7:14 PM IST
    East Bengal vs Bengaluru Live Score, ISL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of Indian Super League featuring East Bengal and Bengaluru at East Bengal's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests.

    07 Apr, 20240-0
    Follow all the updates here:
    Apr 7, 2024 7:14 PM IST

    Current Top 4 in Indian Super League standings for the 2023 Season:

    1. Mumbai City - 44 points

    2. Mohun Bagan - 42 points

    3. Odisha - 39 points

    4. Goa - 39 points

    Apr 7, 2024 6:59 PM IST

    As of now, East Bengal are placed at 9 in the league table, while Bengaluru are at 8.

    Apr 7, 2024 6:44 PM IST

    East Bengal played Kerala Blasters FC in their last Indian Super League match which resulted in Win 4-2 whereas Bengaluru faced Odisha FC in their last Indian Super League outing and Draw 0-0.

    Apr 7, 2024 6:32 PM IST

    Welcome to the Indian Super League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between East Bengal and Bengaluru. The match is scheduled to take place today at East Bengal home ground, kicking off at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.

