Thursday, Mar 14, 2024
    Goa vs Bengaluru Live Score, ISL 2023

    Mar 14, 2024 6:30 PM IST
    Goa vs Bengaluru Live Score, ISL 2023: Follow live scores and latest updates of Indian Super League (Season 2023/2024) Goa v/s Bengaluru match
    Goa vs Bengaluru Live Score, ISL 2023
    Goa vs Bengaluru Live Score, ISL 2023

    Goa vs Bengaluru Live Score, ISL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of Indian Super League featuring Goa and Bengaluru at Goa's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests.

    GoaGoa
    14 Mar, 20240-0
    BengaluruBengaluru
    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 14, 2024 6:30 PM IST

    Goa vs Bengaluru Live Score, ISL 2023: lineup

    Goa Starting XI -: Carl McHugh, Nim Dorjee, Seriton Fernandes, Dheeraj Singh, Noah Sadaoui, Carlos Martínez, Brandon Fernandes, Odei Onaindia, Boris Singh, Narayan Das, Rowllin Borges.

    Bengaluru Starting XI -: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Francisco Javier Hernández González, Shivaldo Singh, Slavko Damjanovic, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Roshan Singh, Suresh Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Ryan Williams, Chinglensana Konsham, Nikhil Poojary.

    Mar 14, 2024 6:30 PM IST

    Goa vs Bengaluru Live Score, ISL 2023:

    Welcome to the Indian Super League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Goa and Bengaluru. The match is scheduled to take place today at Goa home ground, kicking off at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.

