New Delhi200C
Wednesday, Mar 6, 2024
    Goa vs East Bengal Live Score, ISL 2023

    Mar 6, 2024 7:35 PM IST
    Goa vs East Bengal Live Score, ISL 2023. Follow live scores and latest updates of Indian Super League (Season 2023/2024) Goa v/s East Bengal match. Results of the game for now Goa 0: East Bengal 0
    Goa vs East Bengal Live Score, ISL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of Indian Super League featuring Goa and East Bengal at Goa's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests. Results of the game for now Goa 0: East Bengal 0

    GoaGoa
    06 Mar, 20240-0First half
    East BengalEast Bengal
    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 6, 2024 7:35 PM IST

    4' Goa vs East Bengal Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won

    Nishu Kumar (East Bengal FC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Mar 6, 2024 7:34 PM IST

    4' Goa vs East Bengal Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Mohammad Yasir (Goa).

    Mar 6, 2024 7:30 PM IST

    Goa vs East Bengal Live Score, ISL 2023: First Half begins

    First Half begins.

    Mar 6, 2024 6:31 PM IST

    Goa vs East Bengal Live Score, ISL 2023:

    Welcome to the Indian Super League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Goa and East Bengal. The match is scheduled to take place today at Goa home ground, kicking off at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.

    © 2024 HindustanTimes