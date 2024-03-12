Live

Mumbai vs NorthEast Utd Live Score, ISL 2023. Follow live scores and latest updates of Indian Super League (Season 2023/2024) Mumbai v/s NorthEast Utd match. Results of the game for now Mumbai 1: NorthEast Utd 0

Mumbai vs NorthEast Utd Live Score, ISL 2023

Mumbai vs NorthEast Utd Live Score, ISL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of Indian Super League featuring Mumbai and NorthEast Utd at Mumbai's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests. Results of the game for now Mumbai 1: NorthEast Utd 0 Goal Scorers: Vikram Partap Singh-Mumbai City FC(3'),

Mumbai 1 - 0 First half NorthEast Utd