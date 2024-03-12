Edit Profile
    Live

    Mar 12, 2024 7:32 PM IST
    Mumbai vs NorthEast Utd Live Score, ISL 2023. Follow live scores and latest updates of Indian Super League (Season 2023/2024) Mumbai v/s NorthEast Utd match. Results of the game for now Mumbai 1: NorthEast Utd 0
    Mumbai vs NorthEast Utd Live Score, ISL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of Indian Super League featuring Mumbai and NorthEast Utd at Mumbai's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests. Results of the game for now Mumbai 1: NorthEast Utd 0 Goal Scorers: Vikram Partap Singh-Mumbai City FC(3'),

    MumbaiMumbai
    12 Mar, 20241-0First half
    NorthEast UtdNorthEast Utd
    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 12, 2024 7:32 PM IST

    GOAL
    Vikram Partap Singh
    Mumbai City FC

    Goal! Mumbai City FC 1, NorthEast United FC 0. Vikram Partap Singh (Mumbai City FC) right footed shot from the centre of the box.

    Mar 12, 2024 7:30 PM IST

    First Half begins.

    Mar 12, 2024 6:29 PM IST

    Welcome to the Indian Super League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Mumbai and NorthEast Utd. The match is scheduled to take place today at Mumbai home ground, kicking off at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.

    © 2024 HindustanTimes