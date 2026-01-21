ISL: 31 double-headers in draft schedule

Kolkata: Double-headers in every match week and all games kicking off simultaneously on the final day have been proposed in the schedule prepared by Indian Super League (ISL) clubs for the season that will begin on February 14 and end on May 17 with a 11-day break in March when India’s inconsequential Asian Cup qualifier against Hong Kong is scheduled.

Matches will have 5pm and 8pm starts with Mohun Bagan Super Giant-Kerala Blasters beginning the season followed by FC Goa taking on ISL debutants Inter Kashi on the same day. The Kolkata derby between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal has been scheduled for Sunday, May 3, at 8pm.

Mohun Bagan, NorthEast United, Punjab FC, FC Goa, Sporting Club Delhi, Jamshedpur FC, Chennaiyin FC and Bengaluru FC have announced home venues. East Bengal may play some home matches at the smaller Kishore Bharati stadium in south Kolkata, according to two officials of different clubs privy to the discussions while drafting the fixtures.

Venues where Inter Kashi, Mumbai City FC, Kerala Blasters and Odisha FC will play home matches are yet to be finalised. Punjab FC and Sporting Delhi have listed New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium as home in the fixtures shared with All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Wednesday. HT has seen the draft fixtures.

There will be 31 double-headers in 13 game weeks with two games each on the first three days. Cup finalists last year, Bengaluru FC start on February 15, against Sporting Club Delhi, after Jamshedpur FC host Mohammedan Sporting, as per the draft. Kick-off for the final set of matches has not yet been decided.

This season’s ISL will have 14 teams playing each other once. Not every team will play an equal number of matches at home.

As per the draft, Mohun Bagan, East Bengal, FC Goa, NorthEast United, Jamshedpur FC and Bengaluru FC will play seven home games each, Kerala Blasters have been allotted nine, Odisha FC and Sporting Delhi six each, Inter Kashi, Mumbai City and Chennaiyin FC five each and Mohammedan Sporting three. Mohammedan Sporting have listed Jamshedpur as their home.

The league will break for the international window from March 23 to April 2. India host Hong Kong on March 31. This is the first time clubs, on AIFF’s suggestion, have drawn up the fixtures.