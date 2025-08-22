ISL impasse: SC tells AIFF, FSDL to resolve issues by August 28

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday directed the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and its commercial partner Football Sports Development Ltd (FSDL) to resolve the deadlock surrounding the renewal of the Master Rights Agreement (MRA) between them that has jeopardised the conduct of the Indian Super League (ISL) this season. President of the All India Football Federation (AIFF), Kalyan Chaubey, speaks at a press conference in New Delhi. (AFP)

The court directed the two entities to come with a solution by August 28, as players and clubs claimed that once the schedule of ISL — the country’s top tier professional football league — is finalised, the inter-club transfer of players must take place by August 31, the deadline for the transfer window fixed by FIFA.

A bench of justices PS Narasimha and Joymalya Bagchi said, “These are crucial matters. We will list it on August 28. With an open mind you (AIFF) talk to them and come back with a plan.”

The AIFF represented by senior advocate Ranjit Kumar said that as per the contract agreement signed between AIFF and FSDL in 2010, the latter’s association in conducting ISL and promoting football in the country will expire on December 8 this year. He said that the tournament is conducted from September and continue till March for which the tendering process has to begin six months in advance. This also requires sponsorships and broadcasting rights to be determined. “If this court can say, the tenure (of FSDL) will be till May 31, the tendering process can go on.”

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan assisting the court as amicus curiae along with advocate Samar Bansal pointed out that the FSDL cannot shirk its responsibility under the contract. He said, “FSDL cannot say I cannot continue running because I am not being permitted a renewal of contract.”

The bench said, “We are not powerless to find out a new entity,” as it told FSDL — jointly run by Reliance Group and IMG Group — to devise a way out. “There is a lot of experience and goodwill that you (FSDL) have created having worked with them (AIFF). Your contribution will be very substantial and good. You sit down with AIFF. For that we will give you time till next week.”

Senior advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul representing FSDL told the court that the company has invested crores of rupees keeping the best interest of the sport and the players in mind. “For me to get into an arrangement, I need some tenure at hand. There are practical problems as logistical arrangements for travel, stadia and broadcasting rights have to be made in advance. No sponsor is to come for a year-on-year basis. From April to this month, there are no new sponsors. We came in the best interest of sports and we have already suffered losses,” Kaul said.

Sankaranarayanan informed the court that 11 out of the 13 ISL clubs had written to him seeking an early resolution of the problem as players have remained without any payouts for past months. Former India skipper Bhaichung Bhutia represented by senior advocate Raghenth Basant informed the court that the interest of players needs to be secured. He pointed out that the FIFA guidelines permit transfer of players to conclude by August 31 for the summer season. He was supported by other players demanding an urgent hearing before this window lapsed. They pointed out that if ISL does not take place, the clubs will release the players leaving them with no financial means.

The clubs in their letter to the amici curiae said, “It is imperative that the current proceedings be expedited to provide the necessary certainty for the league and the wider football pyramid to function.” Since clubs have multi-year sponsorships and contractual commitments, several sponsors had already withdrawn due to the prevailing uncertainty.

Over the past 11 years, FSDL which acquired AIFF’s commercial rights, mobilised and facilitated commercial revenues exceeding ₹2,000 crore from broadcasting and sponsorships, enabling the ISL to be broadcast globally and reach a cumulative audience of millions of viewers annually.

The court has been considering reforms in the functioning of sports bodies and had reserved its judgment with regard to the constitution of AIFF in April this year. A draft constitution was prepared by former top court judge L Nageswara Rao which proposed radical changes in the composition and tenure of the AIFF.

The court on Friday said that its judgment is ready but it was waiting for the notification of the National Sports Governance Act, 2025 to know its possible implication on the directions to be passed.