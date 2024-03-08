Jamshedpur FC play an Indian less, may lose points

Jamshedpur FC are likely to lose the point they got from Friday’s 1-1 draw against Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) for having less than the required numbers of Indian players on the pitch. Going by the rules for the 2023-24 season, Mumbai City should get three points and a 3-0 win. With three games to go, they are in pole position with 36 points from 18 rounds. Odisha FC are second on 35 points after 18 games.

Referee Ashwin showed Jamshedpur FC forward Daniel Chima Chukwu the red card following a second booking in the 82nd minute. Four minutes later, Jamshedpur FC made their final substitution replacing Indian midfielder Imran Khan with Swiss attacking player Alen Stevanovic. That brought down the number of Indian players in the Jamshedpur FC line-up to six instead of the mandatory seven.

Rule 4.2.10 ISL’s league rule for 2023-24 states: “Each club shall ensure that at least seven (7) Domestic Players (sic) are fielded and playing on the field at all times throughout each Match except where any such Domestic Player(s) is dismissed as a result of him receiving a red card in such a Match.

“Failure to comply with this rule will result in a sanction of 3-0 loss for the defaulter Club in the particular Match unless the opposing team was winning/has won the Match by a higher score in which case the result on the field will be upheld.”

In 2014, the first season of ISL, Pune City FC, now disbanded, played seven foreigners against Mumbai City when India defender Mehrajuddin Wadoo was replaced by Colombian Omar Rodriguez. But since Mumbai City FC won 5-0, Pune City FC faced no punishment. A maximum of six foreigners could be on the pitch at any point in the game then.

With five teams in the fray for the shield which assures the winners of an Asian Champions League 2 group stage berth and ₹6 crore in prize money, the points and the goals, if awarded after due process, will give Mumbai City a headstart.

As per Friday’s result, both teams have a goal difference of 14. After 16 rounds, Mohun Bagan Super Giant have 33 points, FC Goa are on 32 from 17 and Kerala Blasters 29 from 17. Jamshedpur FC’s quest for a top-six play-off berth too could suffer. They are currently sixth with 21 points from 19 games.