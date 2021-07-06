Italy vs Spain UEFA Euro 2020 semifinal: Full squads of both teams

Italy face Spain in the first semifinal of Euro 2020. Both the teams have not lost a single game in the group stages, Italy had three wins whereas Spain had one win and two draws.

Italy has steamrolled through their competition so far in the tournament. They knocked out tournament favourites Belgium in the quarterfinals with a 1-2 win at the Allianz Arena. Players like Insigne and Berardi continue to trouble opposition defences with their flair and pace, Verratti and Barella have been key players who control the game from the midfield with constant ball retention and crucial assists.

Spain on the other hand have regained some of their clinical attacking prowess and dominance, which was missing in the initial stages of the tournament. They secured their crucial win over a 10 man Switzerland after Freuler was sent off for his challenge on Gerard Moreno. They scraped a close win on penalties over Switzerland. Morata has yet to give a convincing performance for Spain, he will look to make his mark and lead his team to the final.

This fixture will be a tough challenge for both teams as they are coming off of high confidence from their previous outings.

Here are the full squads for Euro 2020 match between Italy and Spain:-

Italy

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Milan), Alex Meret (Napoli), Salvatore Sirigu (Torino)

Defenders: Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Francesco Acerbi (Lazio), Alessandro Bastoni (Inter),Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli), Emerson Palmieri (Chelsea), Alessandro Florenzi (Paris Saint-Germain), Leonardo Spinazzola (Roma), Rafael Toloi (Atalanta)

Midfielders: Manuel Locatelli (Sassuolo), Nicolo Barella (Inter), Bryan Cristante (Roma), Jorginho (Chelsea), Matteo Pessina (Atalanta), Marco Verratti (Paris Saint-Germain), Gaetano Castrovilli (Fiorentina)

Forwards: Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo), Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli), Andrea Belotti (Torino), Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus), Federico Chiesa (Juventus), Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Giacomo Raspadori (Sassuolo).

Spain

Goalkeepers: David De Gea (Manchester United/ENG), Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao), Robert Sanchez (Brighton/ENG).

Defenders: Jose Gaya (Valencia), Eric Garcia, Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City/ENG), Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Diego Llorente (Leeds/ENG), Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid), Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea/ENG)

Midfielders: Fabian Ruiz (Napoli/ITA), Pedri, Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Rodri Hernandez (Manchester City/ENG), Koke, Marcos Llorente (both Atletico Madrid), Thiago Alcantara (Liverpool/ENG).

Forwards: Dani Olmo (Leipzig/GER), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Ferran Torres (Manchester City/ENG), Gerard Moreno (Villarreal), Alvaro Morata (Juventus/ITA), Adama Traore (Wolverhampton/ENG), Pablo Sarabia (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA).

