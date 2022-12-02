Watch: Japan's controversial VAR goal dumps Germany out of FIFA World Cup 2022 despite 4-2 win over Costa Rica

The FIFA World Cup 2022 witnessed a major controversy in the Group E clash between Japan and Spain as the former stunned the 2010 World Cup winners to eke a 2-1 win on Friday. The outcome also knocked Germany out of the World Cup, who defeated Costa Rica 4-2 on the same day but failed to qualify to the knockout stage after falling behind Spain on the basis of goal difference.

Heading into the contest, all four teams from Group E were in the fray to make it to the knockout stage. Japan needed a win to stay alive in the competition and the VAR decision played a huge role.

Spain started the match on a perfect note and took just 12 minutes to take a 1-0 lead. Alvaro Morata broke the deadlock as Spain dictated the proceedings, and reached the halftime interval with a one goal cushion.

However, Japan came from behind in the final half as Ritsu Doan, who came in as a substitute, netted the equaliser for the Asian side in 48th minute. Shortly after Ao Tanaka put Japan ahead, which remained as the final goal of the match.

It was Japan's second goal, which drew ire from a section of fans, who believe the goal should have been disallowed, which was the case originally. The ball looked it had rolled out of play before Japan's Kaoru Mitoma played it across.

After a lengthy VAR check, the goal was given as the officials felt the ball was still in play, while pictures on social media suggested otherwise. Here is the video and a few reactions:

With this outcome, Japan finished top of the Group E table, having secured two wins from three matches. They will now meet previous edition's runners-up Croatia in the round of 16.

Spain, on the other hand, finished as the second best team from Group E, securing four points from three matches. They will take on Morocco in the knockout clash.

Meanwhile, Germany, who also finished with the same number of points as Spain, failed to qualify due to an inferior goal difference as compared to the 2010 World Cup winners.

While Spain finished with a goal difference of 6, Germany had 1.

