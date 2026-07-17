John Terry insists there was never a GOAT debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi continues to defy age, leading Argentina into the World Cup final with a campaign for the ages at 39. The captain has either scored or assisted in every one of Argentina's matches, underlining his remarkable consistency on football's biggest stage. Far from slowing down, Messi has been the driving force behind his team's run, delivering decisive moments whenever they have needed him most. With eight goals and four assists already in the tournament, he has produced one of the finest World Cup campaigns in recent memory, proving that even at 39, his brilliance remains unmatched.

John Terry claims Lionel Messi was always clear of Cristiano Ronaldo. (Reuters and AFP Images)

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For years, the debate over football's greatest player has centred on Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. It began to tilt heavily in Messi's favour after Argentina's 2022 World Cup triumph, and his extraordinary performances at the age of 39 have only widened that gap. Former England captain John Terry believes there was never a GOAT debate in his mind, insisting Messi had always been ahead of Ronaldo and that the Argentine's latest World Cup exploits have only strengthened that belief for many others.

"For me, I don't think it ever was a debate. I still think it's Messi regardless of the outcome in the World Cup final, but it was certainly cemented for a lot of people. But watching him at 39 years of age last night, honestly, I would have paid to watch that last night. Absolutely incredible," John Terry said on Sports Uncensored.

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Graeme Souness was equally full of praise for Messi, describing the Argentine captain as a "freak" after another match-winning display against England. The former Liverpool midfielder marvelled at Messi's range of passing, crossing ability with both feet and the quality of his deliveries into the box, insisting his performance was far more influential than the two assists alone suggested.

"He's a freak. Some of those balls, left foot into the box. They should have scored two goals off it. One on the far post with John Stones. He was brilliant, somehow getting his body around and getting his head around. Yeah. Another one where was it McAllister who should have scored? And then on his bad foot, when they scored the second goal, he's taken, gone to the touchline and fired over a cross that the goalkeeper couldn't come for, defenders couldn't get," he said.

Terry sheds light on overlooked aspect of Messi's game

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Terry also highlighted an often-overlooked aspect of Messi's game, praising his competitiveness and physical edge. He said opponents frequently try to rough Messi up, but instead of intimidating him, it only fuels the Argentine to raise his level once he gets on the ball.

"He's so strong in the tackle, aggressive. He likes that side of it as well. And a lot of people try and go that way with him, but it actually makes him a little bit more, a little bit more fiery when he gets the ball," he said.