Angry Jose Mourinho storms to pitch in penalty protest, almost clashes with referee after being shown red card - Watch

Jose Mourinho once again landed himself in an unwanted incident in the football field due to his short temper. The AS Roma manager was shown a red card following which he almost confronted the referee, while being held by his side's support staff.

The incident took place during the Serie A clash between Roma and Atalanta, which the latter won 1-0. The outburst triggered after referee refused to award a penalty, while Roma were trailing by a goal close to the hour mark.

Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo was taken down by defender Caleb Okoli inside the box, following which Roma players gathered the official appealing for a VAR check. Mourinho too failed to control his emotions and ran onto the pitch, urging officials to take help of VAR. However, the Portuguese's action didn't go well with the official, who straightaway issued him a red card.

Mourinho was infuriated with the card and almost tried to confront the official, before being held Roma support staff nearby.

Mourinho on his outburst at referee

Addressing the media, Mourinho spoke about the incident involving the referee. As per a report in romapress.net, the Portuguese said: “I went to the referee to ask him why he didn’t give a penalty in the first half.”

“I told him I want to be the best possible coach in the world, telling my players not to dive if they can continue the action, I asked him if it is impossible to give a penalty if the player does not throw himself on the ground.”

“If he says yes, I change my training with my players and tell them to go for it. He didn’t answer me. I wanted an objective answer and his observer politely replied that it depends on the criteria, and he didn’t answer me.”

Mourinho to miss Inter reunion

Mourinho's action will see him miss the emotional reunion when Inter Milan, his former club as manager, host Roma at San Siro on October 1.

The 59-year-old is arguably one of the greatest tactician, but has often made news due to his antics during his distinguished coaching career with several elite European clubs.

He was handed a two-match suspension earlier this year in February for another show of temper, when his side drew 2-2 against Verona. Serie A had then noted the behaviour “threatening” and fined him 20,000 euros ($22,700).

