Pep Guardiola hilariously hugs referee after being booked as Manchester City beat Dortmund at Champions League

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City maintained a 100 percent win record at the UEFA Champions League (UCL), defeating Borussia Dortmund 2-1 at home in their second group stage match. It was Dortmund, who initially took the lead, and City had to stage a late comeback to grab the three points. The goals came from John Stones, who blasted a screamer from the edge of the D in the 80th minute, and four minutes later Erling Haaland scored the winner.

However, it was Guardiola who once again became the topic of discussion on social media, for his antics with match referee Daniel Orsato, with Phil Foden standing beside the manager. Guardiola was even showed a yellow card for his animated gesture against the official after the fulltime whistle, for his constant complaints over some decision.

What followed next was absolute surprising as Guardiola tried to mellow down the situation and straightaway hugged the referee, the video of which has gone viral on social media.

Why is Pep like this? 😂#UCL pic.twitter.com/HJJWN4CREg — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 14, 2022

In his post match presser, Guardiola also apologised for his outburst against the referee. “I deserved it [the yellow card]. I apologise to him [referee Orsato].”

City had earlier defeated Sevilla in the UCL opener, thrashing them 4-0 in Spain. They currently sit at the top of the table with two wins from the same number of the matches; and are followed by Dortmund, who have won one match so far.

