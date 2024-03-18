Jurgen Klopp's harsh 'not in great shape' response to reporter after Man United defeat irks fans, 'No class, Sore loser'

Jurgen Klopp said that a reporter was 'not in great shape' before walking away from a post-match interview after Liverpool's dramatic FA Cup defeat at the hands of Manchester United. The Red Devils left it late to claim a historic 4-3 victory over their greatest rivals, with Amad Diallo's winner in the dying seconds of extra time sending Liverpool out of the tournament. Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are out of FA Cup.

The defeat against Manchester United didn't go down well with Jurgen Klopp as the Liverpool manager left the post-match interview midway. Liverpool lost the thrilling FA Cup quarterfinal against rib=vals Manchester United 3-4 at Old Trafford in extra time. Amad Diallo scored a winner with few seconds left of extra time to knock the Reds out of the FA Cup and ended their bid for quadruple.

It was a frustrating defeat for Liverpool as they were in control of the game and were close to sealing a place in the semis but an 87th minute strike from Antony put Man United back in the game.

Klopp's men bounced back in the first half of extra time with a 105th-minute goal from Harvey Elliot. However, Manchester United displayed a fighting spirit in the last 15 minutes as Marcos Rashford and Amad Diallo scored late goals to knock out Liverpool.

After the match, Klopp got irked when a reporter asked him, "Normally, intensity is the name of your game, so how come it became so difficult in extra time?"

Klopp was not impressed with the question which was visible on his face as he replied, "A bit of a dumb question, I have to say, because you see us that often.

"If you never saw us, you could ask: 'How can they have more resources?'. We played so many games recently. I don't know exactly how many games United played. I'm really disappointed about that question, but you obviously thought it was good."

The reporter followed up by asking: "So too many games?" but Klopp snapped back: "Oh, come on. You are obviously not in great shape and I have no nerves for you."

The fans lashed out at Klopp on social media for his behaviour towards the reporter.

This defeat was just Liverpool's fifth in all competitions this season, two of which came with weakened sides in the group stages of the Europa League.

Klopp admitted his side showed the first signs of fatigue from a draining schedule, but they did not go down without a fight.