Amad Diallo replicates Lionel Messi's iconic celebration after scoring later winner against Liverpool, receives red card

Amad Diallo scored the late winner for Manchester United in the crucial FA Cup quarterfinals against Liverpool but his celebration landed him in trouble. The two arch-rivals put up a show at Old Trafford and produced an FA Cup classic which went to the extra time. The odds were in Liverpool's favour after the end of the first half in the extra time with a 3-2 advantage but Marcus Rashford pulled them back in the game with a goal in the 112th to level the score 3-3. Amad Diallo replicated Lionel Messi's old celebration.

Diallo turned out to be the unlikeliest of heroes for the home fans as he scored a goal in the injury time of extra-time - 120 +1 to seal the win for Manchester United. The 21-year-old replicated Lionel Messi's iconic celebration by taking his jersey off and showing it towards the fans. But it landed him in trouble and he received a red card for it. He was already on a yellow card for his foul in the 116th minute and by taking his jersey he breached another rule to get a double yellow. The Ivory Coast footballer straightaway went back to the tunnel but with a hero reception from the home fans.

After the match, Diallo called it the best goal of his life but was disappointed with the red card.

“It’s the best goal of my life, it’s a really important moment," he said. "I am disappointed to be sent off, but what is important is to win. To beat Liverpool is a big, big moment for me.”

Earlier, the game went to extra time after under-fire Antony scored an equaliser to make it 2-2 for Manchester United. Meanwhile

The crucial win will boost Manchester United who are placed at the sixth spot in the Premier League, nine points adrift of even a place in the top four and exited both the Champions League and League Cup early.

Erik Ten-Hag believes his side is on an upward trajectory having lost just twice in 12 games in 2024.

"This could be that moment, the team have the belief and energy to do amazing things," said Ten Hag. "When you beat Liverpool you can beat any opponent."