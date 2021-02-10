Juventus reaches Italian Cup final after 0-0 draw with Inter
- Juventus progressed to its sixth Italian Cup final in seven years after a 0-0 draw against Inter Milan on Tuesday to win 2-1 on aggregate.
Juventus progressed to its sixth Italian Cup final in seven years after a 0-0 draw against Inter Milan on Tuesday to win 2-1 on aggregate. Atalanta hosts Napoli on Wednesday in the other semifinal after having drawn 0-0 in the first leg. The final is on May 19.
Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo has faced criticism in the first season in his managerial career but his team won the Italian Super Cup last year and is still firmly in the hunt for what would be a record-extending 10th successive Serie A title.
“I hoped to get to this stage of my debut campaign and be in the last 16 of the Champions League, have won the Super Cup and reached the final of the Italian Cup, but we haven’t done anything yet so we have to keep working away and stay focused," Pirlo said. “We played well today because Inter hardly had any shots on goal. We had the best chances and (Inter goalkeeper Samir) Handanovic was the best player on the pitch."
It is the second successive season Inter has been eliminated in the semifinal of the Italian Cup. It is also out of European competition, having finished bottom of its Champions League group.
“We undoubtedly needed to make the most of the many chances we created over the course of 180 minutes," Inter coach Antonio Conte said. "I think that we saw two teams that fought it out until the very end, but we’ve unfortunately paid the price for gifting them goals in the first leg. We tried to turn things around tonight but weren’t able to. We need to learn from our mistakes and bounce back.”
Juventus had won the first leg 2-1 last week, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring both goals for the Bianconeri. Ronaldo also netted on Saturday in a 2-0 victory over Roma in the league, a day after celebrating his 36th birthday. He was kept quiet in Turin, although the Juventus forward did go close on three occasions at the end of the first half.
Conte has only had one success over his former club, with the Nerazzurri having beaten Juventus in the league last month.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Real Madrid wins postponed match to move closer to Atletico
- Real Madrid kept its momentum in the Spanish league by defeating Getafe 2-0 on Tuesday to cut Atletico Madrid’s lead to five points.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man United, Bournemouth advance to FA Cup quarterfinals
- Scott McTominay’s 97th-minute strike earned United a 1-0 win over West Ham in a lackluster fifth-round match.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Everton's Rodriguez faces late fitness test for Spurs game
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PSG's Di Maria out of Barcelona Champions League first leg
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man United game in Europa League moved to Italy from Spain
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Why is it all going wrong for Liverpool?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bayern beats Al Ahly 2-0 to reach Club World Cup final
- Bayern was firmly in control of the semifinal against the African champion and took the lead in the 17th minute when David Alaba cued up Lewandowski in space in the penalty area to hammer a shot in low.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Leeds beat Palace 2-0 to move into top half
- It was a first home win this year for Leeds, who have still lost more games than they have won at Elland Road this season, and nudged them up to 10th on 32 points from 22 games.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Atletico winning run interrupted by late Celta leveller
- Suarez continued his deadly form by scoring twice at home to Celta Vigo but could not prevent the La Liga leaders drawing 2-2.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Third successive draw for Churchill Brothers after Real Kashmir stalemate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Guardiola''s patient approach pays off with flourishing Foden
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mike Dean to miss Premier League matches after death threats: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mbappe scores as PSG beats Marseille 2-0, Lille stays top
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chelsea beat Sheffield United 2-1 to extend bounce back under Tuchel
- The away win - the third in four games since Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard - pushed the Blues up to fifth in the Premier League table.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Messi and Trincao give Barcelona comeback victory over Betis
- Messi levelled for Barca in the 59th minute, less than two minutes after coming on, and then helped his side find a second goal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox