'Kuldeep, don’t pick so many wickets': Ex-India cricketer's savage dig at Dravid and Co. as spinner runs riot in 2nd ODI

Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav was a star turnout for the Rohit Sharma-led Team India in the 2nd One Day International (ODI) of the three-match series against Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka on Thursday. After thrashing Sri Lanka in the series opener, the hosts brought in left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep to replace Yuzvendra Chahal, who was not available for selection.

Repaying the selectors' faith in the 2nd ODI at Eden Gardens, spinner Kuldeep joined forces with pacer Mohammed Siraj as the bowling duo demolished Sri Lanka for a paltry total of 215 inside 40 overs in the 2nd ODI at Kolkata. With spin wizard Kuldeep emerging as the pick of the bowlers in the series decider, the star spinner was hailed by former Indian cricketer Dodda Ganesh during the 2nd ODI at Eden Gardens.

Taking to Twitter following Kuldeep's bowling heroics in Kolkata, the former Indian cricketer opted to take a sly dig at the Indian think tank. “Kuldeep, enough man. Don’t pick so many wickets. With 3 wkts already the odds of u being dropped for the next match are really high #DoddaMathu #CricketTwitter #INDvSL,” the former Indian cricketer said in his tweet.

Kuldeep, enough man. Don’t pick so many wickets. With 3 wkts already the odds of u being dropped for the next match are really high #DoddaMathu #CricketTwitter #INDvSL — Dodda Ganesh | ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ (@doddaganesha) January 12, 2023

Kuldeep bagged the jackpot wicket of Sri Lanka skipper Shanaka, who scored a sensational century in the 1st ODI against India. The Indian spinner bagged the crucial wickets of Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka and Shanaka. Kuldeep shared six wickets with Siraj as the visitors only managed to post a below-par total in the 50-over contest. Riding on KL Rahul's gritty 64-run knock off 103 balls, India managed to outclass Sri Lanka by 4 wickets in the 2nd ODI. Indian spinner Kuldeep was also named the Player of the Match for his fantastic bowling spell in the low-scoring contest. With the impressive win over Sri Lanka, the hosts have taken an unassailable lead in the three-match series.

