'Have a reunion with your family because...': Mbappe receives fresh warning from ex-Ligue 1 star amid Madrid rumours

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and France superstar Kylian Mbappe has earned many fans over his young career for his exciting playing style and unbelievable athleticism, making him one of the best players to watch in world football. However, he has also earned several detractors due to his outward displays of negative attitude both on and off the pitch, especially at the club level where he hasn’t gotten his hands on the ultimate goal — the UEFA Champions League.

PSG's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring his side's opening goal(AP)

Mbappe, who joined the Parisiens from his academy club AS Monaco after a breakthrough season in 2017, has spent a significant amount of his time in the French capital. In recent weeks, he has come out in interviews questioning the mentality and approach of the club its owners have, with PSG losing out on players such as Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos.

While some fans and pundits understand why Mbappe wants a move to a club that can promise him success on the European stage, there are others who see him as overstepping his bounds. One such is former French defender Rolland Courbis. In a fiery rant to After Foot RMC, Courbis said “You don't think you're going to play for a year and say goodbye to us! If that's your idea, have a reunion with your family, because you're not going to play Paris Saint-Germain for a minute anymore!”

Several PSG players have spoken out in the past regarding the unfair treatment they receive from hardcore PSG fans, whose passion turns into something more malicious from time to time. Mbappe spoke out against that kind of reaction driving away players of Messi’s calibre, while Messi himself in a media appearance verified that claim by pointing out how he had been turned into something of a scapegoat and an easy target for the PSG fans.

Messi, who will join MLS side Inter Miami when the American transfer window opens, spoke to RMC Sport and said “At first it was great, I received a lot of encouragement as I've often said, but then people started to treat me differently, some of the Paris fans. The majority, on the other hand, treated me as well as they did at the start. There was a rift with a large section of the Paris crowd.”

There were boos often heard for Messi at the Parc des Princes crowd towards theme end of his PSG spell, as well as calls for a boycott after he reportedly left the team without informing the management. This came as a surprise to many, as Messi wasn’t seen as a problem for the Parisiens, continuing to put up great numbers even deep into his 30s.

“Of course, it wasn't my intention,” continued the legendary Argentinian. “But these are things that have already happened with Mbappé and Neymar too, it's their way of doing things. But I still remember all those people who supported me, as they did at the start.” PSG’s project reached a zenith when they signed Neymar and Mbappe in the same window, but it hasn’t translated to much success in the Champions League, where a silver medal in the 2020 season remains their best finish.

Despite being a hometown boy from Paris, Mbappe has always had an uncomfortable fit with PSG, despite becoming the face of their club and scoring at an incredible rate for them, at nearly a goal per game over 160 games. He has toyed with a move to Real Madrid for several summers now, and PSG will have a decision to make, either to try and recoup what they spent on him by selling him this summer, or keeping him for one last run at the UCL but letting him leave on a free transfer next summer.

