Kylian Mbappe says ‘no to final desperate contract offer’ from PSG: Report

Kylian Mbappe's relationship with PSG is turning more and more sour day by day. The Frenchman refused to agree to a 12-month extension to his contract which ends next year. He has also been refusing new deals from PSG, and has rejected moves in the ongoing transfer window. There are reports that he is looking to join Real Madrid next year as a free agent and doesn't want to leave PSG this year due to a 150 million euros bonus owed by the French club in the upcoming season.

PSG's Kylian Mbappe during training.(REUTERS)

The club are reportedly removing posters of Mbappe that covered their home stadium, Parc des Princes and have also stopped selling jerseys with his name at the official club shops. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the 2018 World Cup winner has now 'said no to PSG's final desperate proposal'. Speaking to Caught Offside, Romano said, "For Kylian Mbappé, what I can confirm today is that Mbappé said no to the final desperate proposal from Paris Saint-Germain."

"That was to sign a new contract and include a buyout clause, a guaranteed sale for summer 2024, so he can pick his favourite club and leave next summer as he wants. Mbappé said no – again – and so PSG will continue to keep the player out of the first-team squad, training with players who are out of the project.

"PSG are very strong on their position, believing that Mbappé has an agreement with Real Madrid for summer 2024. That’s the feeling that is driving PSG crazy, and Nasser Al-Khelaifi is furious. We wait for Real Madrid to make a move for Mbappé, and let’s see if it’s going to be this summer or next summer but, for sure, crucial weeks for Mbappé are coming," he further added.

Currently not training with the first team, Mbappe is part of a unit consisting of out-of-favour players such as Julian Draxler and Leandro Paredes, both of whom spent the previous seasons out on loan. Also, Mbappe reportedly told players who are part of this unit, that they are capable of beating the first team if pitted against them, indicating the level of quality PSG have ostracized from their main setup.

