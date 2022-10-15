La Liga: How many times Real Madrid have won El Clasico vs Barcelona without Cristiano Ronaldo?

With Real Madrid hosting Barcelona in the upcoming La Liga El Clasico fixture at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday, many Los Blancos fans will be nostalgic about the days of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portugal attacker departed Real Madrid on July 10, 2018, on a four-year contract to Juventus. Since then, Ronaldo left the Serie A giants in 2021 and is currently in his second stint with Manchester United.

Even Ronaldo's greatest rival Lionel Messi left Barcelona for PSG in the summer of 2021. It is well-known that the Argentine genius had a significant impact during Él Clasicos. But it comes as a surprise that Ronaldo didn't have a similar impact in that fixture during his time in Spain.

The Spanish capital club won only 26 per cent of their matches against Barcelona (8/30) with Ronaldo in the team. On only two occasions, he was missing, Madrid registered victories. The wins were in the 2014 Copa del Rey final and the second leg of the 2017 Supercopa de Espana.

Although that is a shocking statistic, Ronaldo also accounted for 38 per cent of the goals Madrid scored against Barcelona during his time. Ronaldo has scored 18 times in the El Clasico and Messi is on top with 26 goals.

After a disastrous start to the ongoing season, Ronaldo recently found some form and scored the winner in the 2-1 win against Everton, on Sunday. But he has hardly featured in Erik ten Hag's plans and is not expected to cement a place in the playing XI with the Dutchman preferring Marcus Rashford. Although the winter transfer window is coming, it is reported that the forward still hasn't found any suitor for his signature.

Real Madrid are currently second in the La Liga table with 22 points from eight matches, including seven wins and a draw. Barcelona are on top of the table with the same amount points but have a higher goal difference.

