Home / Sports / Football / La Liga: Osasuna snatch draw against Barcelona with late stunner
football

La Liga: Osasuna snatch draw against Barcelona with late stunner

Deprived of seven key players through injury, Barca coach Xavi Hernandez was forced to turn to his youngsters and 19-year-olds Nico Gonzalez and Abdessamad Ezzalzouli both scored as the visitors twice took the lead.
La Liga: Osasuna snatch draw against Barcelona with late stunner
La Liga: Osasuna snatch draw against Barcelona with late stunner
Published on Dec 12, 2021 11:39 PM IST
Copy Link
Reuters | , New Delhi

Barcelona let three points slip from their grasp at Osasuna as a late stunner from Chimy Avila secured a 2-2 draw for the hosts in LaLiga on Sunday.

Deprived of seven key players through injury, Barca coach Xavi Hernandez was forced to turn to his youngsters and 19-year-olds Nico Gonzalez and Abdessamad Ezzalzouli both scored as the visitors twice took the lead.

But Osasuna levelled first through defender David Garcia and then almost in stoppage time, through a low shot from Avila from outside the box that deflected in off Samuel Umtiti's right foot.

Barcelona are eighth in the table, still outside the European qualification places and 15 points off leaders Real Madrid.

 

(Reporting by Fernando Kallas; Editing by Toby Davis)

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
osasuna barcelona la liga + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 12, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out