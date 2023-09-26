LaLiga president Tebas makes big claim about Mbappe’s Real Madrid transfer from PSG: ‘Perez never loses’

Real Madrid’s desire to lure superstar Kylian Mbappe away from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is an open secret. The French World Cup winner was heavily linked with a move to Santiago Bernabeu in summer last year but the move did not take place ultimately. La Liga president Javier Tebas recently shared his opinion on Mbappe’s much-talked-about potential move to Spain. Speaking to Movistar+, Tebas claimed that Mbappe has a “70 or 80 per cent” chance of arriving in La Liga next year. Moreover, he went on to suggest that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez “does not lose at anything.” Paris Saint-Germain's French forward #07 Kylian Mbappe grimaces as he sits on the pitch during the French L1 football match(AFP)

When asked about welcoming Kylian Mbappe to La Liga, Javier Tebas said, “Convinced, no, but it is a destiny for him, for sure. I think he will be in La Liga next season at 70 or 80 per cent. While talking about Real Madrid’s future transfers and the much-debates plans of implementing European Super League, Tebas said, “Florentino never loses, he doesn’t lose at anything.”

Real Madrid have remained Kylian Mbappe’s next possible destination for a long time. The 24-year-old even reportedly agreed a financial package with both Real Madrid and PSG. President of France, Emmanuel Macron had to intervene to urge Mbappe to stay at PSG. The youngster, eventually, decided to remain at PSG.

“I never imagined I’m gonna talk with the president about my future in my career, so it’s something crazy, really something crazy. He told me: ‘I want you to stay. I don’t want you to leave now. You are so important for the country,’” Mbappe had said during an interview with The New York Times.

When asked if Macron’s request influenced him, Mbappe said, “Of course. When the president says that to you, that counts.”

Earlier this year, Mbappe informed PSG team management that he will not be renewing his contract with the French champions beyond 2024. His current PSG contract is set to expire next year. Mbappe has a chance to sign a one-year contract extension option to 2025 in his deal or opt for a new offer.

Kylian Mbappe seemed quite certain to leave Paris this summer after Les Parisiens reportedly accepted Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal’s offer of €300 million ($332m) for the star striker. According to news agency AFP, the Saudi outfit were even given permission to hold contract talks with Mbappe. The move, however, never took place as Mbappe was not reportedly interested in moving to Saudi Arabia.

Having represented PSG in more than 200 games so far, Mbappe became the club’s all-time highest scorer in Ligue 1 earlier this year in April. Mbappe achieved this feat having netted a crucial goal in PSG’s 3-1 victory against Lens.

