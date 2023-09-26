Luka Modric may join Inter Miami to play along with Lionel Messi: Report

With less than a year left on his current Real Madrid contract, midfielder Luka Modric has been linked with a sensational move to Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami, featuring Lionel Messi. A report published by The Dubrovnik Times claims that Modric may very well fulfil Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham’s wish by signing for the Herons. The report goes on to suggest that Modric’s limited game-time at Santiago Bernabeu may force him to switch to Miami. Real Madrid's Croatian midfielder #10 Luka Modric warms up(AFP)

It has been learnt that Beckham admires Modric’s playing style and the legendary English footballer is keen on roping in the 2018 Ballon d’Or winner. Though, Inter Miami’s salary cap could very well prevent them from acquiring the services of the Croatian international.

Apart from dealing with the salary cap, convincing Modric to sign for Inter Miami can also prove to be a daunting task for the MLS side. Modric was offered around £170 million (€200 million) by Saudi side Al Hilal during the summer transfer window. But Modric rejected the offer and decided to remain at Real Madrid. Despite facing a strong competition for his place in Real Madrid playing XI, Modric is understood to have decided to spend a few more years at the Spanish club.

A report published by ESPN claimed that Modric said both publicly and privately that he wishes to stay at Real Madrid. Though, Modric is not expected to get adequate game-time under Carlo Ancelotti in Real Madrid’s star-studded midfield, which comprises some big names like Toni Kroos, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde, Dani Ceballos and newly signed Jude Bellingham.

The article went on to suggest that Real Madrid boss Ancelotti had said that senior players like Modric and Kroos will get fewer match-time during the next campaign. Last season, Modric made 33 LaLiga and 10 Champions League appearances.

Moreover, at the age of 38, fitness issues can also turn out to be some of the major challenges for Modric. Leaving Tottenham Hotspur 11 years back, Modric has established himself as one of Real Madrid’s most crucial signings in recent times.

Having represented in 495 matches, Luka Modric has so far netted 37 goals for Real Madrid. He had renewed his Real Madrid contract earlier this year in June. Under his new contract, Modric will stay in Madrid till June next year. He has till now won 23 trophies during his 11-year spell at Real Madrid. Modric has won three La Liga titles, five Champions League trophies and two Copa del Rey titles for Real Madrid.

