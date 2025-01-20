Lazio hold onto top-four spot with win at Verona

Lazio stayed in Serie A's Champions League places after thumping struggling Verona 3-0 on Sunday, as Inter Milan host Empoli trying to stay in touch with league leaders Napoli. HT Image

Marco Baroni's Lazio went ahead with just a minute on the clock through Samuel Gigot in Verona, and further strikes from Boulaye Dia and captain Mattia Zaccagni put them fourth, two points above Juventus who beat AC Milan on Saturday.

Sunday's success ended a three-match winless streak for Lazio, which included derby defeat to rivals Roma, and left Verona in the relegation zone.

Verona slumped to their 14th defeat in 21 league fixtures in front of new chairman Italo Zanzi following the club's acquisition by American private equity firm Presidio Investors on Wednesday.

The new owners have a job on their hands at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi as Verona are deep in the fight against the drop, sitting in 18th place and separated by goal difference from Como who are just outside the bottom three and host Udinese on Monday.

Verona are in the drop zone due to Cagliari's 4-1 thumping of fellow strugglers Lecce which moved the Sardinian outfit up to 13th.

Just two points separate Cagliari and Verona, with Lecce, Parma who drew 1-1 with second-from-bottom Venezia and Empoli all on 20 points.

Verona, who finished the match with 10 men following Ondrej Duda's late sending off, make the short trip to regional rivals Venezia next week.

Empoli are expected to get nothing from Sunday's late fixture at the San Siro where second-placed Inter hope to halve the six-point gap between the champions and Napoli.

Antonio Conte's Napoli have become the team to beat thanks to Saturday's thrilling 3-2 win at Atalanta but Inter also have a game in hand.

However Inter have a packed schedule due to their Champions League commitments while Napoli have no European football after their disastrous title defence last season.

