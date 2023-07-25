LeBron James' hilarious 'Forrest Gump' reaction to Al-Hilal’s incredible offer for Kylian Mbappe

Basketball great LeBron James appears to be dazzled by Saudi Arabian football club Al Hilal’s mind-boggling offer for French footballer Kylian Mbappe. According to media reports, the Saudi Pro League side have come up with a €700 million offer to rope in the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker this summer. The staggering offer has stunned the sporting universe and LeBron has now reacted to this development by sharing a hilarious post on Twitter.

LeBron James shared a sarcastic reaction on Al-Hilal’s incredible offer for Kylian Mbappe

The Los Angeles Lakers star sarcastically suggested that he will be running like Forrest Gump if Saudi football teams offered him a similar sort of an alluring one-year deal. “Me headed to Saudi when they call Rich Paul & Maverick Carter for that 1 year deal,” the four-time NBA winner tweeted.

If Mbappe accepts Al-Hilal’s offer, he will end up setting a new transfer record in football. Brazilian superstar Neymar’s move to PSG from Barcelona in 2017 remains to be the most expensive transfer in the history of the game. That can very well change soon, if Mbappe decides to sign for Al Hilal ahead of next season.

LeBron James is not the only basketball player who reacted to Al-Hilal’s incredible offer for Mbappe. Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo also shared his view on the Saudi offer. Sharing a smiling picture of himself, the Greek basketballer wrote on Twitter, “Al Hilal you can take me. I look like Kylian Mbappe.”

LeBron James is a football lover. Last week, LeBron was spotted at the DRV PNK Stadium in Florida to witness Lionel Messi’s highly anticipated debut for Inter Miami. Before the game against Cruz Azul, Messi was also seen hugging LeBron. Sharing a picture of him along with Messi in the stands, LeBron wrote on Instagram, “Welcome brother!!! Always good to see and be in the presence of greatness!”

Just like all football fans, LeBron James also appeared to be quite enthralled with Lionel Messi’s late winner in the game. Sharing a clip of Messi’s goal, LeBron wrote, “Incredible”.

Lionel Messi’s 94th minute winner helped Inter Miami in clinching a thrilling 2-1 win over Cruz Azul in that game.

