Home / Sports / Football / Lewandowski's $70,000 watch snatched from his arm before Barcelona practice

Lewandowski's $70,000 watch snatched from his arm before Barcelona practice

football
Published on Aug 19, 2022 09:41 AM IST

The watch was taken from him as he stopped at the entrance of the club’s practice facilities to sign autographs and take photos with fans, authorities told Spanish media. A man reportedly grabbed the watch as the Poland striker opened the window of his car to greet the fans.

Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski(AP)
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski(AP)
AP |

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski had a watch reportedly worth 70,000 euros (about $70,000) snatched from his arm as he arrived for practice on Thursday, Spanish media said.

The watch was taken from him as he stopped at the entrance of the club’s practice facilities to sign autographs and take photos with fans, authorities told Spanish media. A man reportedly grabbed the watch as the Poland striker opened the window of his car to greet the fans.

Police said they later detained the suspect and recovered the watch. Spanish media said Lewandowski had initially tried to go after the suspect himself.

The striker went on to train normally ahead of the team’s Spanish league match against Real Sociedad on Sunday. Barcelona opened with a disappointing 0-0 home draw against Rayo Vallecano.

Lewandowski arrived a few weeks ago as the club’s biggest offseason signing.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
robert lewandowski
robert lewandowski
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out