Lionel Messi does not intervene as teammates spark ugly brawl after final defeat: ‘We’ve seen this with them before'

Argentina’s World Cup campaign ended in disgrace following a post-match brawl after their 1-0 loss to Spain in New Jersey, with Lionel Messi watching on as midfielder Leandro Paredes and defender Nahuel Molina sparked violent altercations on the pitch immediately after the final whistle.

Leandro Paredes clashed with Gavi during the 2026 World Cup final. (AFP)

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As Spanish substitutes rushed onto the field to celebrate their extra-time win, Molina swung a punch into the stomach of Spain captain Rodri, then squared up and bumped him in the chest. That drew Spain’s Eric García into the argument, and Paredes, who had already been booked during the match, charged at García and jabbed him in the throat. Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni stepped in to break up the scuffle, but Paredes then turned his attention to 21-year-old midfielder Gavi, shoving him to the ground while holding him by his substitute bib.

Messi, meanwhile, ever gracious in defeat, shook hands with every Spanish player, but watched on and did not intervene as his teammates lost their tempers around him.

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{{^usCountry}} A number of former England internationals on punditry duty slammed the reactions of Paredes and the Argentinian players. The attitude of Argentine players questioned {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A number of former England internationals on punditry duty slammed the reactions of Paredes and the Argentinian players. The attitude of Argentine players questioned {{/usCountry}}

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Legendary striker Alan Shearer was far from a fan of their lack of grace in defeat.

"Paredes threw two or three haymakers into someone's face. He went for them. There is no place or space for that. We know how much it means to them and we know how much it hurts to lose, but there is a way to lose. Too many times we have seen that from Argentina. The reaction after the final whistle is terrible."

Former England goalkeeper and pundit Joe Hart contrasted Paredes' behaviour with the decorum of his captain.

"There was one man on the pitch who did have class and that was Lionel Messi, who shook hands with every one of those Spanish players. The game’s done. They could have absolutely no complaints about what happened today. Disgusting behaviour."

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Also Read: Argentina’s Leandro Paredes loses cool, pushes Eric Garcia and Gavi to the ground after Spain’s World Cup triumph

Gary Neville felt Paredes was “lucky not to be sent off during the game.”

“I love the competitiveness of the Argentinians and they deserve great credit for what they've done in this tournament. Fighting and scrapping for their lives every game.... But he's just been a disgrace the last couple of games."

But Wayne Rooney was not surprised by Argentina’s aggressive conduct, which has been a defining trait of theirs throughout this tournament.

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"Does it surprise you? It doesn’t surprise me. We’ve seen this with Argentina before. It’s just not the reaction you want. We’ve seen some of the reaction after knocking England out in the last round. That’s just sad. If you lose a game of football, be graceful and get out of there. It’s really poor from them."