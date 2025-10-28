Lionel Messi dreams of defending World Cup with Argentina in USA, but there is a ‘if’: ‘I’m going to…'

Lionel Messi has hinted that he hopes to feature in the 2026 FIFA World Cup but stopped short of a firm commitment. The Argentine icon said his decision will largely depend on how he feels during Inter Miami’s pre-season preparations next year, which could determine his final call. Lionel Messi shared his plans for the next year's World Cup.(Getty Images via AFP)

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner fulfilled his lifelong dream by leading Argentina to World Cup glory in 2022. In Qatar, Messi produced a tournament for the ages, delivering clutch performances in every knockout game and overcoming immense pressure to finally lift the most coveted trophy of his career. He won the Golden Ball for the best player of the tournament, but time has changed since then, and he has moved to MLS in the USA and is in the final phase of his career. The level of competition in MLS is not at the level of European leagues, but he continues to be the standout player there, displaying his greatness in the US.

Meanwhile, Messi has opened up about his plans for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, admitting he would love to represent Argentina again on the biggest stage. However, the 37-year-old said he will make a final decision after assessing his fitness and form during Inter Miami’s pre-season next year.

“The truth is that yes, it’s something extraordinary to be able to be in a World Cup,” Messi told Llamas. “And I would like to be there. To feel well and to be an important part of helping my national team, if I am there. And I’m going to assess that on a day-to-day basis when I start preseason next year with Inter and see if I can really be 100%.”

“Being able to defend World Cup is spectacular”: Lionel Messi

The Argentine maestro shared his deep desire to participate in the next World Cup, calling the opportunity to defend the title truly special. At 37, Messi said representing his nation remains his biggest dream and hopes fate grants him one final chance to relive that glory.

“I’m really eager because it’s a World Cup,” Messi said. “We’re coming off winning the last World Cup, and being able to defend it on the field again is spectacular because it’s always a dream to play with the national team, especially in official competitions, so hopefully God will allow me to do it once again," he added.