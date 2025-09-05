Lionel Messi fights back tears as fans give heartfelt tribute before his potential last home appearance for Argentina

Lionel Messi couldn't control his emotions during warm-up in potentially his last-ever match in Argentina with the national team. Messi, 38 years old, is at fag end of his career, and speculations are rife that he might bid adieu to the national team after next year's FIFA World Cup. Messi and Co. faced Venezuela in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers, which is Argentina's final match at home before next year's showpiece event. Lionel Messi was in tears during the warm-up ahead of the Venezuela clash.(REUTERS)

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner was moved to tears during the warm-up as supporters at Estadio Monumental erupted in chants of his name. A giant banner was unfurled to honour their captain, celebrating the leader who guided them to World Cup glory in 2022.

Defending champions Argentina, with arguably the greatest of all time - Messi, featuring in what will be his final home qualifier at 38, have already secured qualification, joining Brazil and Ecuador.

Before the match, Messi himself admitted that it would be an emotional match for him at Estadio Monumental.

“It will be a very special match for me because it’s the last qualifier. That’s why my whole family will be there with me," Messi said after the Leagues Cup final with Inter Miami.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni also addressed that it might be Messi’s last home game for the national side. Speaking to reporters, an emotional Scaloni reflected on the privilege of sharing the pitch with the legend early in his career and later experiencing the joy of winning the World Cup together.

“Are you crying? That wasn’t my intention,” he said, only for the journalist to reply: “You gave me the greatest joy of my life.”

“I played alongside him, and just passing him the ball was special," he said. "Being at a World Cup with him, and seeing him lift the trophy, is something truly moving. Over time, we’ll all realise even more what it meant. Tomorrow will be beautiful and emotional. Surely it won’t be his last game in Argentina - we’ll make sure he has another if he wants it, because he deserves that," he added.

After playing Venezuela on Friday, Messi and Argentina will travel to Ecuador next Tuesday to wrap up the CONMEBOL qualifiers.