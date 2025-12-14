Lionel Messi grabbed, forced into photo by TMC minister before Salt Lake chaos; Satadru Dutta fumes after objection

TMC MLA Arup Biswas with Lionel Messi Criticism of the Kolkata event intensified after a video of a TMC MLA pressurising Lionel Messi into a photo went viral. Lionel Messi’s much-hyped tour of India got off to an embarrassing start in Kolkata on Saturday, as chaos erupted at the Salt Lake Stadium with angry fans, who had paid exorbitant prices for tickets, hurling bottles and attempting to vandalise the venue after failing to get even a glimpse of the superstar. From the moment Messi entered the Yuva Bharati Krirangan, he was closely surrounded by officials and ministers, reigniting questions over mismanagement at the event. The criticism intensified after a video of TMC minister Arup Biswas allegedly pressurising Messi into posing for a photograph went viral on social media.

In a clip circulating on X, formerly known as Twitter, Messi is seen walking on the Salt Lake Stadium ground when Arup, who was alongside him, introduces the footballer to an associate and urges him to stop for a photograph. Tour organiser Satadru Dutta objects, after which Arup is seen grabbing Messi by the hand, arguing with Dutta and asking him to step aside so the press can take pictures. Satadru appears visibly furious at the request.

After virtually unveiling his 70-foot statue near Lake Town, an enthusiastic Messi arrived at the Salt Lake Stadium at 11:30 am, accompanied by Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul. However, moments after stepping out of the car, he was surrounded by a crowd of around 70 to 80 people, mostly ministers and officials, leaving him barely any space to walk. Many were seen clicking pictures with cameras and mobile phones as security personnel struggled to manage the situation.

Although no untoward incident occurred, security officials requested the organisers to disperse the crowd. Messi, however, remained largely invisible to fans in the stands. For those who had bought tickets in the hope of seeing the Argentine superstar, the stadium’s three giant screens were the only option. Even that proved futile, with several spectators reporting that Messi was not clearly visible on the screens due to the dense crowd around him.

The Argentine legend left the venue in just 22 minutes, leaving fans, many wearing Argentina jerseys, visibly angry after failing to catch a glimpse of him. Frustration soon spilt over as some spectators threw seats from the stands, breached security barricades and entered the field, attempting to cause further damage before being chased away by security personnel.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee later apologised to the Argentine football icon for the “mismanagement” of the event.

“I am deeply disturbed and shocked by the mismanagement witnessed today at Salt Lake Stadium,” Banerjee wrote on social media, where she also apologised to fans who had expected more after paying for tickets.

Tour organiser Satadru was later arrested at the airport while he was leaving for the Hyderabad leg of the tour.