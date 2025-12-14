‘VIP culture’ in Lionel Messi's Kolkata visit slammed by Bhaichung Bhutia: ‘Genuine fans did not really get to see him’

Bhaichung Bhutia weighed in on Lionel Messi's Kolkata visit. Lionel Messi's Kolkata visit saw plenty of controversy, as fans were left angry at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday. Indian football fans were left fuming at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata as Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour 2025 got underway on Saturday. Messi was present at the Salt Lake Stadium as part of his visit to Kolkata, but the Argentine had to end his stay early due to poor event management.

The Inter Miami star, accompanied by Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul, was surrounded by a large group of dignitaries and police officials, despite already having a security cordon around him. What particularly angered fans was that they could barely see Messi from the stands, due to the dignitaries surrounding him.

Reacting to the chaos in Kolkata, Indian football legend Bhaichung Bhutia called it 'unfortunate' and slammed the 'VIP culture' in the country.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "I think it's very unfortunate. I think the organisers did their best, but sometimes it gets out of control, especially VIP culture - it becomes very difficult even to the organisers to stop a lot of VIPs who are not supposed to be there as well, I think they entered and crowded. The genuine fans did not really get to see Messi."

"So, I think that was where the fans were very upset. Hopefully, I think these kinds of mistakes don't happen...I heard 80,000 people came in to see Messi. Knowing that Messi is worshipped in Kolkata and in India, when they get disappointed paying such a high-price and coming from such faraway places, I think it's very disappointing. I think the Govt has taken some steps and action...My only suggestion is that I think in future this has to be really well-organised and at the same time, lot of unwanted VIPs surrounding should be avoided", he further added.

After Messi left, fans began to boo the politicians and police present in the stadium. Then they began to break chairs and throw them on the field. They also began to throw bottles and then broke into the pitch in large numbers.