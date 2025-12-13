Lionel Messi India visit organiser promises ticket refunds to angry Kolkata fans: ‘Written assurance’

Lionel Messi with fans at Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata.(Photo: Samir Jana) According to West Bengal Director General of Police Rajiv Kumar, the main organiser has promised to offer ticket refunds to fans. The organiser of Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour 2025 has been detained after chaos hit Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday. Fans became agitated as Messi was barely visible during his brief stay in the stadium, as the Argentine was surrounded by a large group of security and dignitaries. (Lionel Messi India Visit Live Updates)

The situation escalated as fans began to boo the politicians and police, followed by attempts to evade and vandalise the pitch.

Speaking to the media, West Bengal Director General of Police (DGP) revealed that the main organiser has been detained and an investigation has also started. "The main organiser has been detained. An investigation has started, and we will ensure that whoever is responsible will be held accountable," he said.

‘Refunds will be provided’

DGP Rajiv Kumar also revealed that the organiser has provided written confirmation that refunds would be issued to fans. "Many fans believed they would see Messi play. The situation is under control now. The organisers have said that refunds will be provided, and they are giving this assurance in writing," he added.

Messi arrived in Kolkata at around 2:30 AM and then headed to his hotel, where fans were waiting. He virtually inaugurated a 70-foot-tall statue before proceeding to Salt Lake Stadium.

Messi was accompanied by footballers Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul. But as soon as Messi entered the stadium, a crowd of around 70-80 security personnel and dignitaries (including the organisers) surrounded the Argentine. The small crowd also included West Bengal Sports Minister Aroop Biswas. The crowd began to try taking selfies and autographs. At one point, the fans in the stands began to chant, 'We want Messi'.

The Inter Miami star left the stadium at around 11:52 AM, leaving fans angry. Soon, fans started breaking chairs in the gallery and throwing them on the field. Bottles began to be thrown on the field, and people broke into the pitch in large numbers. The police were outnumbered, and there was chaos outside the stadium as well, as fans shouted against the organisers.